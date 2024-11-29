3 Black Friday free-agent bargains the Phillies can sign with Juan Soto's money
The Philadelphia Phillies are precariously perched in the Juan Soto sweepstakes, clearly interested in the All-Star right fielder but not particularly engaged in the pursuit. Time is running out and there's a good chance Dave Dombrowski will turn his attention elsewhere. Soto plugs a number of holes in the Phillies roster, but with so much money wrapped up in Bryce Harper, Trea Turner, and others, the idea of tossing another $45 million-plus annually at a single player is admittedly... extreme.
That is absolutely what the Phillies should do — championships last longer than uncashed checks — but there's a simple reality here: Soto is probably going to stick it out in New York, either with the Mets or the Yankees. That leaves Philadelphia to scour the market for backup plans, which are plentiful.
One would expect the Phillies to aggressively target another viable slugger to wake up the back half of the lineup. Meanwhile, the pitching staff quietly needs a lot of work, despite the bankable four-headed monster of Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Ranger Suarez, and Cristopher Sanchez.
Here are three free agents Philadelphia can sign with Juan Soto's money — and probably still have some left over for another impact piece or two.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB offseason.
3. Tanner Scott is the elite high-leverage reliever the Phillies lack
The Phillies' bullpen fell apart in the NLDS, a shocking development considering just how airtight Philadelphia's late-relief options were for much of the season. Jeff Hoffman and Matt Strahm, both All-Stars, were rendered ineffective by a scorching Mets offense, while midseason addition Carlos Estevez flickered under the bright lights.
Both Hoffman and Estevez are free agents this winter, leaving the Phillies at risk of major losses to a bullpen that could already use a boost. Why not Tanner Scott, the top-ranked reliever in this free agency class. Scott split last season between Miami and San Diego, meaning the Phillies are well and truly familiar with his skill set. The hard-throwing lefty dominated across 72 appearances (72.0 innings), notching a 1.75 ERA and 1.13 WHIP with 84 punch-outs.
He struggled with walks, but Scott finished the season in the 99th percentile for hard-hit percentage. He can kiss triple-digits with his fastball and keep batters guessing with a gnarly slider, almost always missing bats or coaxing soft contact. He allowed 26 hits and registered 22 saves, giving up a grand total of one home run all season.
The man is legit. Philadelphia would be lucky to get him on board, and relievers hardly ever break the bank.
2. Roki Sasaki offers ace upside on an ultra-cheap contract
The hottest free agent after Juan Soto is probably 23-year-old Japanese fireballer Roki Sasaki, who some view as the best pitching prospect in all of baseball. With only four years of pro experience under his belt overseas, Sasaki isn't eligible for the same mega-contract fellow countryman Yoshinobu Yamamoto received last winter. Instead, Sasaki will sign for the measly sum of a standard international prospect.
That presents a golden opportunity for Philadelphia to court Sasaki without breaking the bank (yet). Sasaki is expected to prioritize organizational fit over dollar signs. The Phillies would insulate Sasaki with three 2024 All-Stars in the starting rotation, not to mention a lengthy track record of developing their aces in-house (Nola, Suarez, etc.).
Sasaki comes with durability concerns, but even if his workload is limited out of the gate, Philadelphia stands to benefit immensely from his presence in the rotation. The Phillies' starting group essentially goes four-deep right now, with a gaping void where Taijuan Walker once stood. Rob Thomson absolutely cannot go back to Walker, and there's no guarantee that top prospect Andrew Painter is ready for the big leagues in 2025.
The combination of affordability, youth, and immediate impact should make Sasaki a top priority for Philadelphia. We know the Phillies want to leave a footprint in the Asian scouting realm, as evidenced by their whopping contract offer to Yamamoto a year ago. Sasaki accomplishes that goal without the initial $300 million-plus investment.
1. Alex Bregman is the perfect fit for this wayward Phillies offense
The Phillies need another bat to liven up an offense that went ice-cold down the stretch. Soto is the offseason's great white whale, but assuming Philadelphia loses that pursuit, Bregman is a suitable alternative. The two-time All-Star comes postseason proven, with a pair of Houston Astros World Series rings sitting on his shelf at home. He's also a Scott Boras client, which means the Phillies won't have a problem striking up negotiations.
The elephant in the room, of course, is that Bregman plays third base, and does so at a high level. The Phillies have an All-Star at third base in 28-year-old Alec Bohm, who is coming off his best season to date. The assumption is that Bregman's arrival would align with a Bohm trade. That said, Bregman has also expressed a willingness to switch to second base. Bryson Stott is coming off a .671 OPS season; perhaps it's him who should suffer the demotion.
Bregman is 30 years old with a limited prime window, but he's an established winner who still checks about every box. He's disciplined at the plate, cool under pressure, and deft with his glove at the hot corner (or second base). There's no doubt that Bregman's consistency would dramatically change the feel of this Phillies lineup, which can feel a little too boom-or-bust at times.