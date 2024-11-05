3 Steelers NFL trade deadline regrets that could come back to haunt Omar Khan
By Mark Powell
The Steelers acquired wide receiver Mike Williams and Preston Smith at the NFL trade deadline. Those are both savvy moves, despite Williams price tag being literally what the Chiefs dealt for DeAndre Hopkins. Khan made up for that decision by adding Smith to the Steelers pass rush, which was lacking in depth heading into the bye week. TJ Watt and Alex Highsmith can only do so much, and Smith has a proven track record.
Nonetheless, the Steelers could've done better at the deadline. Not every general manager can be Brett Veach, but despite Pittsburgh's active deadline day, they really should've made more moves in hopes of catching Baltimore and the Chiefs. Heck, their starting quarterback is over 35 after all.
Overall, I'd grade Pittsburgh deadline a solid B-. Williams and Smith are unlikely to win the Steelers a playoff game, but the NFL trade deadline is different than most sports. If Pittsburgh goes on a postseason run, it will be because of the veterans they added along the way, and their 53-man roster to start the season.
3. Steelers should have traded for Marshon Lattimore
Yeah, this one is a bit of a stretch, but can you imagine a secondary with Lattimore, Joey Porter Jr. and Donte Jackson? The Steelers defense is its strength, and they were willing to trade draft capital (albeit a seventh-round pick) for Preston Smith. If Khan hopes to really challenge the Chiefs this season – and I mean truly give them a run for their money – they would've been best-served acquiring a cornerback alongside Porter Jr. who they can leave on an island. Jackson is solid, but Pittsburgh doesn't have that caliber of secondary. Heck, no one does. That's part of the problem in the AFC.
Pittsburgh cannot afford to face the Chiefs in the AFC postseason and rely on Wilson to outplay Mahomes when it matters most. That is not a realistic option, but it is the path they are headed down. The Steelers are 6-2 on the season – and very much should make the playoffs, at least as an AFC Wild Card team – but their current predicament (as well as a tough second-half schedule) suggests they are pretenders, at best.
2. Steelers should've traded for Cooper Kupp when they had the chance
The Steelers had about a week to trade for Cooper Kupp. Then, the Rams went on a winning streak and eliminated any chance of said deal. A Kupp trade would've cost Pittsburgh a Day 2 pick, at best, but it would've been a real move that sent a message to the rest of the AFC. Mike Williams...does not accomplish that.
The Rams decided to keep Kupp and are still in the race for a playoff spot in the NFC. Matthew Stafford is a Hall-of-Fame caliber quarterback, I don't care what the haters say, and should lead Los Angeles back to the playoffs.
That is all fine and good, but it doesn't change the fact that the Rams were facing a tough decision just a few weeks ago. The Steelers could've forced their hand with the right offer, but instead did nothing of the sort.
1. Steelers could've afforded DeAndre Hopkins, but they waited too long
The Steelers quite literally could've traded for DeAndre Hopkins, if they wanted him. Hopkins was dealt to the Kansas City Chiefs for a 2025 fifth-round pick. The Steelers sent the same trade package to the New York Jets for Mike Williams. I admittedly have to wait on this deal, but on the surface it looks like a misplay by Khan.
Williams is a tall receiver who should thrive with Wilson's moon ball, as it's been coined. Hopkins would've easily achieved the same thing, however, and the Steelers could've sent the same package to Tennessee as Kansas City did. That sounds like a pretty major L on Khan's part.
Pittsburgh has a solid running game and enough of a passing threat to get by. Consider me sold. However, the Steelers will not be favored to beat any of the Ravens, Bills or Chiefs come the postseason, and there is a reason for that.