Poor Caleb Williams forced to back Matt Eberflus after another Bears loss
It's hard to thrive in a poor situation. No where is that more evident than in Chicago, where things continue to get worse week by week. For Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, any ability to thrive in a Bears uniform has been nonexistent, sending fans into full panic mode.
Sure, the Bears had hope early on, but that is all but gone. Chicago was 4-2 before their Week 7 bye, and since then, they've gone 0-3. Head coach Matt Eberflus and co. are being put on blast and seem to have jobs hanging by a thread. And unfortunately for their rookie quarterback, Williams is being forced to answer for his coaching staff's mistakes.
Caleb Williams forced to back Matt Eberflus — once again
During a post-game interview, Williams was asked whether he still has confidence in his head coach. "Am I confident in my head coach? Yes, I am confident in my head coach," Williams responded. What was he going to say, no?
The QB went on to emphasize that the Bears have the talent to get the job done but just haven't been able to execute it properly. What he fails to recognize is that execution starts with the position the coaches put the players in.
Eberflus has failed to do that in his three years as head coach, going 14-29 with the team. They finished 3-14 in year one and improved to 7-10 last season. The trend made it seem like the Bears could improve even further (4-5 right now), but a playoff run is hardly looking attainable.
Eberflus isn't the only issue
Chicago's offensive coordinator Shane Waldron could soon find himself out of a job. The Bears offense has struggled for the majority of the season despite having several strong playmakers in Williams, D.J. Moore, Keenan Allen, Rome Odunze and Cole Kmet.
By all indications, the Bears could make that decision as early as next week ahead of their matchup against the Packers. In Chicago's post-game press conference after the loss to the Patriots, Eberflus was asked what changes the Bears could be making to their offense, including a change at playcaller. His response was that "everything would be looked at."
Frankly, the Bears shouldn't have hired Waldron in the first place. He spent three years before that with Seattle, and his outcome wasn't much better.
It would certainly be refreshing to see what a new playcaller could do for Williams and his offense. However, the question is when we would see this happen. Eberflus made a point to say the Bears would likely be making some changes within 24 hours after their loss to the Patriots, and yet here we are, Monday afternoon with no news.