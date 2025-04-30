Post-draft panic? Cowboys could trade for one of these WRs

Dallas walked away from the 2025 NFL Draft with a better offensive line and more depth on defense, but there are still question marks surrounding the wide receiver room. Despite nine picks, Dallas didn’t select a wide receiver in this draft. CeeDee Lamb stands as the unquestioned No. 1, but there’s a clear void at WR2 after Brandin Cooks’ departure.

The current group of Jalen Tolbert, Jonathan Mingo and others offer promise but lack proven production. However, as we now head toward training camps, there will be options available for Dallas via the trade block. Courtland Sutton, George Pickens, and Alec Pierce are names that could be on the Cowboys’ radar. Each could instantly help the Cowboys’ aerial attack.

Alec Pierce: The most realistic option for Dallas

Alec Pierce has quietly become one of the best vertical threats in the NFL. The Indianapolis Colts’ 24-year-old wideout produced a breakout 2024 season: 37 receptions for 824 yards and 7 touchdowns, with a league-best 22.3 yards per catch. That kind of explosiveness is rare and something the Cowboys could use, opposite Lamb.

Pierce’s situation in Indianapolis is fluid as he’s become more of a rotational piece than a featured option. His snap counts have remained steady, but trade rumors have grown as the Colts look to shake things up.

For the Cowboys, Pierce fits like a glove. He’s 6’3”, 211 pounds, a physical profile Dallas covets. His ability to separate on deep posts and boundary fades would force safeties to respect the second level, opening up space underneath for Lamb and tight end Jake Ferguson. Pierce is affordable, ascending, and likely the most attainable of the top three trade candidates.

George Pickens: High-Upside with potential risks

George Pickens’ name has swirled in trade rumors for quite some time and the fit in Dallas is obvious. At 24, Pickens has already established himself as one of the NFL’s most dangerous big-play receivers. In 2024, he posted 59 catches for 900 yards and 3 touchdowns, averaging 15.3 yards per catch. That followed a 1,140-yard campaign in 2023. Pickens’ strengths are tantalizing advanced route-running, physicality at the catch point, and the ability to turn contested throws into chunk plays.

The main question is locker room fit. Pickens has had flare-ups with coaches in Pittsburgh, and some see him as a “diva” receiver. But his production is undeniable, and Dallas’ locker room leadership is shaky at best sometimes. If the Steelers are serious about a reset, the Cowboys might be an option to make a compelling offer.

Courtland Sutton: A veteran option that fits Big D like a glove

Courtland Sutton is the most experienced of this trio and arguably the most dependable. The 29-year-old Denver Bronco is coming off a career year with 81 receptions, 1,081 yards and 8 touchdowns over 17 games. He averaged 13.3 yards per catch, serving as Denver’s go-to target in high-pressure situations. Sutton’s calling card is his contested catch prowess. His reliability in clutch moments would be a major asset for Dak Prescott.

Denver’s wide receiver room is changing, with younger players emerging. Sutton’s Texas roots and physical style could align perfectly with what the Cowboys want to do in the passing game. His contract and age make him a pricier acquisition, but there’s no doubt he would bring instant credibility and toughness to Dallas’ passing attack.

Any of these wideouts would be an upgrade

Adding any of these receivers, Sutton, Pickens or Pierce would instantly reshape Dallas’ offense. Each player’s production would be a major upgrade over Dallas’ current WR2 options. Their presence would force defenses to play more honestly, freeing up Lamb to dominate from the slot or boundary and giving Prescott a true second read.

Dallas faces some decisions here. Stand pat with unproven receivers or pursue one of the NFL’s most dynamic trade options. Courtland Sutton brings instant leadership and reliability but at a higher cost. George Pickens is the high-risk, high-reward playmaker with true star potential. Alec Pierce is the affordable deep threat on the rise. Given Dallas’ cap situation, offensive needs, and the likelihood of a deal, Pierce stands out as the most practical and impactful target. His knack for chasing down deep balls in the vertical game would give the Cowboys’ offense a new dimension and finally give Lamb the help he needs.