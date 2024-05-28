1 trade and signing that could make 76ers contenders next year
The Philadelphia 76ers have been in offseason mode since losing to the New York Knicks in the first round of the playoffs. And their potential $65 million in cap space has kept them at the center of numerous NBA rumors, especially around one veteran in particular. That veteran is Paul George, who seemingly still has a couple more years of All-NBA play ahead of him.
After signing Kawhi Leonard to an extension midseason, the Clippers seemed destined to reach a similar agreement with Paul George. This has not been the case — as the Clippers play hardball on his contract and the 76ers have been mentioned repeatedly as another option. Even though having three stars on enormous deals is not an ideal situation in this current CBA climate, the Sixers are in a desperate spot.
Joel Embiid, who is only under contract for one season (with a player option for the season after) is a very injury-prone star. As Philly tries to keep Embiid happy, the franchise likely needs three stars to win a title. Signing George could be the answer to making the Sixers a title contender.
Paul George's signing could make the Philadelphia 76ers a contender in Eastern Conference
While signing Paul George would make the 76ers contenders for a title next season, the franchise would likely need to make a trade or two for them to have the perfect roster needed to win a title next season.
This trade would have to be under the radar as the franchise will not have a lot of cap space after signing George to a max deal. The franchise will probably not be able to go deep in the luxury tax as the squad will need to extend Tyrese Maxey to a long-term max deal.
One possible trade could be a trade with the Chicago Bulls for Torrey Craig. Craig isn't a star by any means but he could be a veteran who fills out a couple of minutes for the franchise during the playoffs as the 8th or 9th man in the rotation. If the Sixers can sign George, the franchise will need to make other moves like this and hope that they work to fill out the rest of the bench.