2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational tee times, format, field, purse, how to watch
Arnold Palmer Invitational tee times, format, everything to know
The Arnold Palmer Invitational always delivers whenever it comes up on the Florida Swing for the PGA Tour and the 2024 trip to Bay Hill Club & Lodge should absolutely deliver. This is the fourth signature event of the season, meaning we get the best players in golf ready to tee it up at a highly entertaining and equally challenging course that has produced a ton of great champions, a list that Kurt Kitayama added his name to last year.
Kitayama is back to defend his title, but 2022 winner Scottie Scheffler will also be back in action this week, as will previous champion and a star with terrific history at the API, Rory McIlroy. Those two occupy the top of the odds board for the Arnold Palmer Invitational and are followed by Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, Ludvig Åberg and Viktor Hovland. Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa and many more can also vie for the trophy (and the famed red cardigan).
It's going to be a great week at Bay Hill and golf fans shouldn't miss a single shot. We've got you covered with Arnold Palmer Invitational tee times, field breakdown, purse breakdown, and how to watch this week.
Arnold Palmer Invitational tee times, field for 2024
Let's take a look at the Arnold Palmer Invitational tee times for Thursday and Friday in the first two rounds of the tournament.
Grouping
Round 1 Tee Time (Thur.)
Round 2 Tee Time (Fri.)
Nick Dunlap
7:45 a.m. ET
10:40 a.m. ET
C.T. Pan, Stephan Jaeger
7:55 a.m. ET
10:55 a.m. ET
Luke List, Justin Lower
8:05 a.m. ET
11:05 a.m. ET
Will Zalatoris, Min Woo Lee
8:15 a.m. ET
11:15 a.m. ET
Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Schenk
8:25 a.m. ET
11:25 a.m. ET
Nick Taylor, Sepp Straka
8:35 a.m. ET
11:35 a.m. ET
Keegan Bradley, Justin Rose
8:45 a.m. ET
11:45 a.m. ET
Jason Day, Tom Hoge
8:55 a.m. ET
11:55 a.m. ET
Taylor Moore, Patrick Rodgers
9:05 a.m. ET
12:05 p.m. ET
Hideki Matsuyama, Russell Henley
9:20 a.m. ET
12:15 p.m. ET
Brendon Todd, Andrew Putnam
9:30 a.m. ET
12:30 p.m. ET
Chris Kirk, Lee Hodges
9:40 a.m. ET
12:40 p.m. ET
Brian Harman, J.T. Poston
9:50 a.m. ET
12:50 p.m. ET
Wyndham Clark, Tom Kim
10:00 a.m. ET
1:00 p.m. ET
Sam Burns, Scottie Scheffler
10:10 a.m. ET
1:10 p.m. ET
Viktor Hovland, Rickie Fowler
10:20 a.m. ET
1:20 p.m. ET
Austin Eckroat, Matthieu Pavon
10:30 a.m. ET
1:30 p.m. ET
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Nicolai Hojgaard
10:40 a.m. ET
1:40 p.m. ET
David Ford, Webb Simpson
10:55 a.m. ET
7:45 a.m. ET
Grayson Murray, Erik Van Rooyen
11:05 a.m. ET
7:55 a.m. ET
Jake Knapp, Justin Thomas
11:15 a.m. ET
8:05 a.m. ET
Corey Conners, Eric Cole
11:25 a.m. ET
8:15 a.m. ET
Cam Davis, Denny McCarthy
11:35 a.m. ET
8:25 a.m. ET
Patrick Cantlay, Matt Fitzpatrick
11:45 a.m. ET
8:35 a.m. ET
Emiliano Grillo, Byeong Hun An
11:55 a.m. ET
8:45 a.m. ET
Sahith Theegala, Sungjae Im
12:05 p.m. ET
8:55 a.m. ET
Si Woo Kim, Adam Hadwin
12:15 p.m. ET
9:05 a.m. ET
Adam Svensson, Harris English
12:30 p.m. ET
9:20 a.m. ET
Seamus Power, Tommy Fleetwood
12:40 p.m. ET
9:30 a.m. ET
Cameron Young, Lucas Glover
12:50 p.m. ET
9:40 a.m. ET
Kurt Kitayama, Max Homa
1:00 p.m. ET
9:50 a.m. ET
Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth
1:10 p.m. ET
10:00 a.m. ET
Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy
1:20 p.m. ET
10:10 a.m. ET
Ludvig Åberg, Shane Lowry
1:30 p.m. ET
10:20 a.m. ET
Sami Valimaki, Adam Scott
1:40 p.m. ET
10:30 a.m. ET
The field for the API is at 69 players with Tony Finau being the only qualified player who is not in the field this week at Bay Hill. Thomas Detry, Mark Hubbard and Robert MacIntyre had previously committed to play if they were qualified, but did not qualify after the results of last week's Cognizant Classic.
There was some early hope that Tiger Woods would tee it up this week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, but he ultimately did not enter the event, leaving questions about when we'll see him next.
Arnold Palmer Invitational purse for 2024: Prize money, winner's share
The Arnold Palmer Invitational features a total $20 million purse with the winner's share being a whopping $4 million in prize money. The purse size has become the standard for signature events on the PGA Tour this season but, with the limited field and some unique apsects of the API as a "legacy" addition to the signature events, the $4 million payout for the winner is up $400,000 from some other tournaments this season of the same ilk.
Arnold Palmer Invitational format: Is there a cut at the API?
Despite this being a signature event on the 2024 PGA Tour calendar, the Arnold Palmer Invitational will have a cut. After 36 holes, the Top 50 and ties will advance to play the weekend in addition to any player within 10 strokes of the lead.
Beyond that, the limited-field event will still be a standard 72-hole stroke play event that we see regularly on Tour.
Watch the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2024: TV schedule and live stream info
Date
TV Schedule
Live Stream/PGA Tour Live
Thursday, March 7
Golf Channel (2-6 p.m. ET)
PGA Tour Live (7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. ET)
Friday, March 8
Golf Channel (2-6 p.m. ET)
PGA Tour Live (7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. ET)
Saturday, March 9
Golf Channel (12:30-2:30 p.m. ET), NBC (2:30-6 p.m. ET)
PGA Tour Live (8 a.m.-6 p.m. ET)
Sunday, March 10
Golf Channel (12:30-2:30 p.m. ET), NBC (2:30-6 p.m. ET)
PGA Tour Live (8 a.m.-6 p.m. ET)
NBC will have the primetime and wrap-up broadcasts for Saturday and Sunday at the API with Golf Channel carrying evening coverage on Thursday and Friday as well as early-afternoon broadcasts for this tournament.
As always, the event will continue to be streamed with the numerous feeds on PGA Tour Live through ESPN+, which requires a paid subscription. There will be a main feed in addition to Featured Groups, Marquee Groups, and Featured Holes throughout the entire week. Streaming of Golf Channel and NBC broadcasts will also be available through Peacock with a paid subscription to the service.