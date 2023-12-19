Who's on the 2024 NBA All-Star Game Ballot?
The absurd level of talent in the modern NBA means there are no easy choices when it comes to filling out your NBA All-Star Game ballot.
By Ian Levy
Starting, today, Dec. 19, through Jan. 20 fans can cast their ballots for the 2024 NBA All-Star game. The fan vote counts for 50 percent in determining the final tally for the starting lineups, with player and media votes each making up 25 percent. Once that voting determines the starters, coaches will select the reserves to fill out the roster in each conference.
The conference selections take on renewed importance this year as the NBA is abandoning the captain-led All-Star draft it initially adopted in 2018. This year, the game will return to it's traditional East vs. West format.
Who's on the 2024 NBA All-Star Game Ballot?
Fans can submit an NBA All-Star ballot once per day and each ballot requires two backcourt and three frontcourt players in each conference. With so much talent in the league there are no easy choices and the sheer number of players on the ballot only comlicates things.
Essentially every rostered player in either conference is on the NBA All-Star ballot for fan voting. This includes all the familiar stars you know, but also injured stars who have barely played (Bradley Beal), injured stars who are out for the season (Steven Adams) rookies who have yet to make their debut (Jordan Walsh), veterans who just came out of semi-retirement (Taj Gibson) and even Ja Morant, who won't return from his 25-game suspension until Dec. 23.
In total, there are 528 players available to select on the NBA All-Star ballot and if you wanted to be completely absurd there's nothing (other than common sense) to stop you from submitting votes for Udoka Azubuike of the Phoenix Suns, who has played nine total minutes and made his one and only shot attempt, or Jacob Toppin of the Knicks who has played two minutes and has a single block as his only recorded statistical achievement of the season.
You can go as obscure as you like, but expect some familiar faces to be announced when the voting results are finalized. LeBron James is far from his peak but he's been the leading vote-getter every season since 2017. The 9,128,231 votes he received in 2022 are the most ever by any player in NBA All-Star Game history. In all, LeBron has been the leading vote-getter 10 times, one more than Michael Jordan. No other players has done it more than four times.