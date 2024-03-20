2024 NBA Draft: Pairing every NBA team with 1 ideal March Madness prospect
We hand-select one NCAA Tournament prospect for each NBA team.
We have arrived at that very special time of year: March Madness.
Basketball doesn't get better than this. What the NCAA Tournament lacks in polished offensive execution, it makes up for with hustle, charm, and every manner of big shot. NBA front offices will be tuned in all month as June's NBA Draft edges closer. While this is largely considered a weak class, that only adds to the intrigue around who could rise or fall in the months to come.
For today's exercise, the goal is rather simple — to pair each NBA team with one ideal prospect from the NCAA Tournament bracket. There are a few simple rules. First, there needs to be 30 teams and 30 prospects and no repeats. We are also striving to keep it semi-realistic. So, prospects in the lottery range are generally paired with teams in the lottery range. If a team does not own their 2024 first-round pick, they are naturally situated toward the back of the line. The order roughly follows the current draft order, with no repeats allowed and pick-less teams at the end.
Obviously, we are limiting the prospect pool to those involved in the NCAA Tournament. That means the international stars at the top of draft boards — Zaccharie Risacher, Nikola Topic, Alex Sarr — are not available. No G League stars. No college players who aren't in the tournament.
The goal here is to hammer down the general archetype every team should target, while also highlighting potentially fruitful landing spots for the most notable prospects on the March Madness stage.
So, without further ado... let's dive in.
NBA Draft lottery bids (WAS, DET, SAS, CHA, POR)
Washington Wizards — Rob Dillingham, Kentucky
The Wizards need their point guard of the future. Tyus Jones is about to hit free agency. In Rob Dillingham, Washington (potentially) has a true North Star on offense. Dillingham has wowed scouts with his bubbly shot creation and visionary passing. He creates advantages with dynamic handles and tremendous gear-shift ability. He can work on or off the ball, spraying 3s, attacking issues in the defense, and elevating teammates with his high-feel approach. Defense is a concern, but Washington needs to establish a workable offensive hierarchy and go from there.
Detroit Pistons — Reed Sheppard, Kentucky
Reed Sheppard is exactly what the doctor ordered for Detroit. He's a vet in a 19-year-old's body, equipped with an extremely high feel for the game and a ton of coveted intangibles. Sheppard competes hard on defense and generates copious turnovers (3.2 stocks) in addition to hitting 52.5 percent of his 3s, by far the best mark in college basketball. The Pistons need a reliable source of spacing, not to mention the value Sheppard adds as a connective passer and supplementary ball-handler next to Detroit's long, athletic core.
San Antonio Spurs — Jared McCain, Duke
Jared McCain would address several holes in the Spurs' lineup. First and foremost, he's a legitimate ball-handler, comfortable working out of pick-and-rolls and setting up the offense. Tre Jones is great — another Duke product — but McCain brings far more dynamism as a scorer. His pull-up shooting and touch shots around the rim provide real upside beyond that of a high-I.Q. table-setter. McCain can fire 3s in abundance; he would look great working two-man actions with Victor Wembanyama. He also competes hard on defense.
Charlotte Hornets — Stephon Castle, Connecticut
Stephon Castle is a bit of a lightning rod for discourse in NBA Draft circles. On one hand, he's an impactful cog for the nation's best team. He defends multiple positions, scores efficiently around the rim, and presents real upside as a downhill facilitator. On the other hand, his limitations as a shooter lead him to be labeled more as a connector than a true guard. He would be well-suited to a team like Charlotte, where he can attack seams in the defense and carry his weight on defense without being the focal point of the opposing scouting report. LaMelo Ball's rapid-fire passing and penchant for transition offense meshes well with Castle's skill set on paper.
Portland Trail Blazers — Cody Williams, Colorado
The Blazers are loaded with small shot-creating guards and a fairly robust frontcourt. It's fair to doubt the long-term viability of Deandre Ayton and Robert Williams, but frankly, Portland needs to focus on plugging holes with length and versatility on the wing. Cody Williams fits the bill. He has a ways to go skill-wise, but flashes of ball-handling and playmaking at 6-foot-9 make Williams very appealing in a draft class short on major upside. He has been extremely productive on drives and spot-up 3s and he should be able to guard multiple positions.
The Get-Better-Quick Collection (MEM, TOR, HOU, UTA, ATL)
Memphis Grizzlies — Yves Missi, Baylor
Memphis needs its defensive anchor with Steven Adams out of the mix. Baylor's Yves Missi is the best bet — an athletic, imposing shot-blocker who can guard up on screens and handle switches when necessary. Paired with the roaming phenom Jaren Jackson Jr. in Memphis' frontcourt, Missi could quickly come to anchor one of the best defenses in the NBA. On offense, he gives Ja Morant a vertical threat at the rim. Flashes of coordinated drives and nimble finishes on the move suggest a ceiling beyond Missi's simple rim-running roots.
Toronto Raptors — Ja'Kobe Walter, Baylor
Is Ja'Kobe Walter just a slightly worse variation of Gradey Dick? Yes and no. In terms of prospect archetype, the Raptors would benefit from another sharpshooting wing who can stress defenses off the ball and heat up in a hurry. Walter doesn't offer the same passing chops as Dick, but he's a stronger point-of-attack defender and a more physical finisher around the rim. Walter won't create his own shots, but he can finish plays and keep defenses occupied. Scottie Barnes, Immanuel Quickley, and R.J. Barrett all need shooting around them.
Houston Rockets — Johnny Furphy, Kansas
Johnny Furphy is essentially unmolded clay, but the baseline skill set is easy to invest in. He's 6-foot-9 with real shooting chops and the athleticism to contribute in ancillary categories. Furphy cuts and relocates well, he crashes the glass attentively, and he should be able to translate his length into disruptive defense over time. The Rockets have a few rim-pressure specialists on the rise and the best playmaking big in the NBA outside of Denver or Sacramento. All Furphy needs to do is shoot and compete.
Utah Jazz — Kyle Filipowski, Duke
Utah gets its Kelly Olynyk replacement. Kyle Filipowski fits right into Will Hardy's movement-oriented offense. The Jazz love to pass, cut, and share the wealth. Flip has improved his physicality as a scorer in the paint, but his NBA value will be rooted in spot-up 3s, well-executed screening actions, and the playmaking chops he brings to the frontcourt. Whether he's passing on the short roll or attacking downhill, Flip keeps his head on a swivel and regularly encourages ball movement. He can play next to or behind Walker Kessler in the frontcourt. Utah has optionality in terms of Flip's position and the personnel groups he plays with.
Atlanta Hawks — Ryan Dunn, Virginia
They were in the tournament! It counts! But, in all seriousness, Ryan Dunn needs to find the right team to fully unlock his immense defensive ceiling. Dunn puts up block and steal numbers on par with the best defensive wings in recent NBA Draft history. But, he's also an uncommonly poor offensive player. He's an athletic rim-runner at 6-foot-9, but he offers little else. The Hawks' future is unclear, but as long as Trae Young sticks around, he's the exact kind of high-wattage facilitator Dunn needs to thrive.
Good Teams Addressing Flaws (OKC, CHI, LAL, MIA, PHI)
Oklahoma City Thunder — Donovan Clingan, Connecticut
OKC has one of the most balanced and talented teams in the NBA, but there is a notable lack of size and physicality in the frontcourt. That threatens to undo them in certain postseason matchups — think Minnesota, Denver, or even the Lakers. The Thunder can address that weakness in the lottery due to Sam Presti's incredible asset management. Donovan Clingan is a bit of a throwback, but at 7-foot-2, he can anchor the paint on defense and finish everything around the rim on offense. Chet Holmgren is mobile enough to share the floor with a true center, so OKC immediately has the option to play tall when necessary.
Chicago Bulls — Collin Murray-Boyles, South Carolina
It's difficult to peg the ideal fit for Collin Murray-Boyles due to the sheer uniqueness of his skill set. He sort of occupies that Draymond Green Zone — a 6-foot-7 big who doesn't shoot, but who processes the game at a high level and makes several impressive passes on a nightly basis. Chicago needs a staunch big-wing defender to pair with Alex Caruso. Murray-Boyles can at least hang his hat on that end of the floor. On offense, he will connect a lot of dots, and Nikola Vucevic's floor-spacing ability at the five makes it easier to envision a day-one role for CMB.
Los Angeles Lakers — Dalton Knecht, Tennessee
The Lakers need some more firepower on the wing. Tennessee senior Dalton Knecht has been the best perimeter scorer in college basketball this season, spraying 3s and picking apart SEC defenses with physical drives to the rim. He is limited as a defender and he doesn't offer much as a passer, but Knecht's ability to stretch the floor, slingshot around screens, and give LA another scoring punch on the wing would be greatly appreciated. Plus, he's a five-year college star who should, in theory, be ready to help win games from day one.
Miami Heat — Kwame Evans Jr., Oregon
Kwame Evans Jr. has been limited in his contributions at Oregon, but versatile 6-foot-9 defenders who can hit 3s, pass on the short roll, and score efficiently around the rim tend to carry value. Evans is a legitimately impactful defensive playmaker, roaming for weak-side blocks and frequently interrupting passing lanes. He would give the Heat a frontcourt disruptor to pair with Bam Adebayo, and a nice boost in size for a relatively small group. The offense is a work in progress, but Miami's player development track record is sterling.
Philadelphia 76ers — Milan Momcilovic, Iowa State
Flying under the radar on one of college basketball's most dominant teams, Milan Momcilovic is due for a March Madness coming-out party. He's a nutty shot-maker on the wing, flying into off-balance 3s or percolating the mid-range with tough fadeaways and daring floaters. The Sixers need gunners to run off screens, work two-man actions with Joel Embiid, and generally keep the floor spaced. Momcilovic would fit just right.
Fringes Postseason Contenders (PHX, NYK, ORL, NOP, CLE)
Phoenix Suns — DaRon Holmes II, Dayton
The Suns need to hammer out their future plans at center. Jusuf Nurkic is fun for a time, but he's going to get exposed in the playoffs and he's well past his prime. Enter DaRon Holmes. What Phoenix loses on the physicality front, it makes up for with athleticism and offensive flexibility. Holmes has been one of the best shot-blockers in college basketball over the last few years. He can guard up on screens and move his feet laterally, or he can simply dominate in drop coverage. On offense, Holmes is a bouncy rim-runner who can also hit 3s, score on straight-line drives, and pass more than he gets credit for. Phoenix lands its potential long-term anchor in the frontcourt.
New York Knicks — Tristan da Silva, Colorado
With Tom Thibodeau, there's really no point in drafting a project who needs "time to develop" or "patience." You can't draft a defensive scrub either. The Knicks need to be focused on hard-wired winners who can check off the fundamental boxes while elevating New York's at-times-shaky offensive profile. Enter Tristan da Silva, a 6-foot-8 forward who can splash 3s, create facing up, and even deliver a few high-level passes. He's not a great defender, but he's smart within a team context and he generally competes hard.
Orlando Magic — Tyler Kolek, Marquette
The Magic continue to draft guards while suffering from a stark lack of normal, old-fashioned point guard play. It's a strange conundrum. Anthony Black and Jalen Suggs are all-world defenders and inspired connectors. Cole Anthony is a bucket, but he's not a floor general. Markelle Fultz can set the table, but the dude still can't shoot. Tyler Kolek gives Orlando a pick-and-roll savant, the kind of high-feel playmaker Orlando's offense still needs — plus, he's shooting 40 percent from deep! He's not a great defender, but Orlando has length and athleticism to successfully insulate him.
New Orleans Pelicans — P.J. Hall, Clemson
P.J. Hall is an oddball prospect, listed at 6-foot-10 with his value rooted almost entirely in post-up scoring and 3s. The Pelicans will soon need reinforcements in the frontcourt as Jonas Valanciunas hits free agency. There are valid concerns about Hall's lack of rim protection, but New Orleans has an outlier wing roamer in Herb Jones, as well as the length and athleticism of Zion Williamson, Trey Murphy, and Brandon Ingram to help cover. All Hall needs to do is keep the floor spread for Zion, finish the simple shots inside, and throw his weight around as is necessary for a 240-pound bruiser.
Cleveland Cavaliers — Jalen Bridges, Baylor
Jalen Bridges is a straightforward prospect. He's 6-foot-8 with the 3-and-D characteristics NBA teams tend to value on the wing. Bridges doesn't create his own offense, and he's not some all-world disruptor on defense, but he can guard a few positions and hit 40 percent of his 3s. Factor in his tremendous sense for cutting and relocating, combined with plus positional rebounding, and it's easy to envision him carving out a niche at the next level. Cleveland needs shooters and size on the wing. Bridges kills two birds with one stone.
Crème de la Crème and Brooklyn (MIL, MIN, DEN, BOS, BKN)
Milwaukee Bucks — Alex Karaban, Connecticut
The Bucks went for the UConn sophomore last summer (Andre Jackson) and it's going to pay off. Alex Karaban isn't nearly as exciting, but he provides a bare-bones skill set that would benefit Milwaukee's second unit. At 6-foot-9, Karaban is a rock-solid shooter. He can also attack closeouts with straight-line drives and finish with a nifty collection of floaters or hook shots in the paint. The defense isn't particularly special, but Karaban knows where to be and how to use his frame. He's the sort of high-floor role player Milwaukee needs to prioritize.
Minnesota Timberwolves — KJ Simpson, Colorado
KJ Simpson doesn't exactly shine in the measurables department — listed at 6-foot-2, 175 pounds with limited burst — but the production is off the charts. He's shooting north of 45 percent from deep and setting the stage for Colorado's offense, manipulating defenders with stop-start handles and regularly creating for teammates. He's a dynamic perimeter shot-maker and the kind of offensive spark Minnesota needs off the bench. Monte Morris feels like a temporary solution to the backup point guard role. Simpson's defensive concerns are well-masked with the Wolves.
Denver Nuggets — Harrison Ingram, North Carolina
The Nuggets have prioritized experienced college stars with ready-made complementary skill sets in recent drafts. Harrison Ingram has elevated his stock considerably since transferring to North Carolina, moving off the ball and operating more as a connector. There is undeniable appeal in any 6-foot-7 wing with Ingram's blend of on-ball creativity and spot-up utility. Quick processors who can play within the flow of the offense and hit shots when called upon tend to thrive in Denver.
Boston Celtics — D.J. Wagner, Kentucky
It's hard to poke holes in the Celtics' roster these days. Even the fringe prospects merit intrigue. I'm a believer in Jaden Springer and Jordan Walsh. But, that makes an upside swing the reasonable course of action late in the first round. D.J. Wagner's freshman season got off to a slow start, but he's a twitchy ball-handler who puts constant pressure on the rim and scores creatively inside. He needs to boost his 3-point numbers, but in such a weak class, Wagner's talent for advantage-creation carries a lot of weight.
Brooklyn Nets — Tucker DeVries, Drake
What do the Nets need? Well, just about everything. It feels like a fate worse than death for a prospect to be banished to Brooklyn's basketball purgatory, but the Nets need to be swinging for the fences. Drake's Tucker DeVries is a gifted scorer on the wing, with excellent positional size at 6-foot-7 and an undeniable tale of the tape. He can hit tough shots on the move, create mid-range looks from scratch, or finish with touch around the rim. DeVries has even taken on a larger playmaking burden as a junior. The Nets need some juice, which DeVries can quite possibly supply.
The Zero First-Round Picks Club (LAC, DAL, SAC, IND, GSW)
Los Angeles Clippers — Zach Edey, Purdue
The Clippers... well, the Clippers need a backup center. Ivica Zubac has dealt with injuries this season, exposing the relative weakness of Los Angeles' frontcourt rotation. Mason Plumlee won't stick around long. LA could target more youth on the wing — the Clippers are starting to feel more and more fragile in the contender's circle — but Zach Edey can fit into a role similar to Zubac. The Clippers won't ask him to post up like Purdue, but he can set thundering screens and fill space in the lane. Once Edey has position rolling to the basket, he's impossible to stop. The rim protection and rebounding are a given. The conditioning and viability defending in space, less so.
Dallas Mavericks — Justin Edwards, Kentucky
Justin Edwards gradually worked his way out of an early-season funk to emerge as a valuable contributor at the right moment for Kentucky. He's 6-foot-7 with a smooth jumper and tremendous instincts as a cutter. A lack of on-ball creation has tanked Edwards' stock compared to where he started the season as a five-star recruit. But, with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving dominating touches, Edwards would be able to focus on spot-up 3s, backdoor cuts, and hard-nosed defense.
Sacramento Kings — Coleman Hawkins, Illinois
Coleman Hawkins blossomed late in his senior season, but he's peaking at the right time for a very good Illinois team. The Kings need more defense on the wing. Hawkins covers a ton of ground at 6-foot-9, regularly invading passing lanes or hovering for weak-side blocks. He won't get a ton of traditional on-ball stops, but his versatility and ground coverage would benefit the Sacramento frontcourt considerably. On the other end, he's an efficient 3-point shooter who moves without the rock and processes the game at a high level.
Indiana Pacers — Pelle Larsson, Arizona
Indiana takes the plug-and-play route. Pelle Larsson would fit just about anywhere. At 6-foot-5, he's an excellent spot-up shooter who doubles as a slasher and secondary playmaker. Larsson won't lead an offense, but he'll beat closeouts, move without the ball, and swing the rock. He's the ideal connector to mirror and build upon Tyrese Haliburton's extremely unselfish style of play.
Golden State Warriors — Tyrese Proctor, Duke
Tyrese Proctor didn't experience the sophomore breakout scouts hoped for, but he's still 6-foot-6 with incredible playmaking instincts and the potential to defend multiple positions. More connective guard than point guard, Proctor is at his best picking apart a defense in flux. The Warriors' constant motion, not to mention the regular breakdown ability of Stephen Curry, makes Golden State an extremely appealing destination for a reactive playmaker in Proctor's vein.