2024 Paris Olympics Women's Soccer Group B: Schedule, rosters, predictions, and full details
The USWNT's first obstacle in its journey to take back the Olympic gold medal is no walk in the park. Well, no group is when you're talking about the talent in this tournament. Group B features three national teams in the top ten of the world rankings and a surging African nation with arguably two of the best attacking players in the world of women's football.
Emma Hayes, one of the most successful women's club coaches in the modern era, is set to pilot the USWNT in its first major tournament since the disaster that occurred in Australia and New Zealand last summer. The former Chelsea sideline leader turned her head away from the past and toward the future, calling in nine players who have never been to an Olympic Games.
Sophia Smith and Mallory Swanson headline the forward list that does not include Alex Morgan while the backline has three players under the age of 26. The United States hasn't sat at the top of an Olympic podium in women's football since 2012 when Pia Sundhage was still at the helm. Donning the Red, White, and Blue attracts a lot of pressure. But nobody has embraced that pressure and thrived amidst it better with an expected favorite than Hayes did in West London.
Germany, arguably the biggest disappointment at the World Cup down in the Southern Hemisphere, will look to become just the second nation with more than one Olympic Gold Medal in women's football. Martina Voss-Tecklenburg is out. Horst Hrubesch is in as the German's interim manager.
The DFB Women were unable to qualify for two of the last three Olympic Games. Nevertheless, in the one tournament they competed in since 2008, they clinched the gold medal. Melanie Behringer was the goal scorer extraordinaire for the Germans en route to the Olympic crown. This roster is all about Germany's next generation which is led by the midfield with Chelsea's Sjoeke Nusken, Jule Brand, and Bayern's stargirl Lena Oberdorf.
Even without Sam Kerr leading the line, you can't underestimate Tony Gustavsson's Australia. The team went nearly the entire World Cup without No. 20 and still managed to reach the semifinals against England. This will be The Matildas will be competing in their fifth Olympics. In 2020, the Asian Football Confederation nation finished in fourth place, losing to the USWNT 4-3 in the Bronze Medal Match.
In the absence of Kerr, Caitlin Foord, Hayley Raso, and Mary Fowler spearhead the attack. Between the sticks, one of Australia's catalysts to success at the World Cup, Mackenzie Arnold is set to be a part of her third Olympic team.
Out of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Zambia fills out Group B. Up against three top-level opponents, it is quite clear that Bruce Mwape's crew is the most unlikely to advance out of this group of four. That does not mean the Copper Queens won't give one of these nations a scare. Zambia punched its ticket to France thanks to the Orlando Pride's Barbra Banda, who netted two goals in the fourth round of the CAF Women's Olympic qualifying tournament including a penalty in extra time to down Morocco on its own soil. None of these opponents should take Zambia lightly. Three of its players are now in the NWSL. The star power needed for an upset is very clearly present.
The African outfit tallied just one point in its first Olympics in 2020, drawing China 4-4 in a back-and-forth affair that saw Banda and Wang Shuang combine for seven goals.
2024 Paris Olympics Group B rosters:
United States
Coach: Emma Hayes
FIFA World Ranking: 5
Goalkeepers: Casey Murphy, Alyssa Naeher
Defenders: Tierna Davidson, Emily Fox, Casey Krueger, Jenna Nighswonger, Emily Sonnett, Naomi Girma
Midfielders: Lindsey Horan, Rose Lavelle, Korbin Albert, Sam Coffey
Forwards: Crystal Dunn, Jaedyn Shaw, Sophia Smith, Mallory Swanson, Trinity Rodman, Lynn Williams
Alternates: Jane Campbell (GK), Hal Hershfelt, Croix Bethune, Emily Sams
Note: Emma Hayes announced prior to the Mexico friendly that Catarina Macario is unable to prepare physically for the Olympic tournament due to consistent irritation in her right knee.
Germany
Coach: Horst Hrubesch (interim)
FIFA World Ranking: 4
Goalkeepers: Ann-Katrin Berger, Merle Frohms
Defenders: Kathrin Hendrich, Sarai Linder, Bibiane Schulze Solano, Giulia Gwinn, Marina Hegering, Sara Doorsoun
Midfielders: Lena Oberdorf, Elisa Senß, Jule Brand, Sydney Lohmann, Sjoeke Nüsken
Forwards: Laura Freigang, Alexandra Popp, Lea Schüller, Klara Bühl, Vivien Endemann
Alternates: Stina Johannes (GK), Nicole Anyomi, Janina Minge, Felicitas Rauch
Australia
Coach: Tony Gustavsson
FIFA World Ranking: 12
Goalkeepers: Mackenzie Arnold, Teagan Micah
Defenders: Kaitlyn Torpey, Clare Polkinghorne, Alanna Kennedy, Clare Hunt, Steph Catley, Ellie Carpenter
Midfielders: Tameka Yallop, Clare Wheeler, Cortnee Vine, Emily van Egmond, Hayley Raso, Katrina Gorry, Kyra Cooney-Cross
Forwards: Mary Fowler, Caitlin Foord, Michelle Heyman
Alternates: Charlotte Grant, Courtney Nevin, Sharn Freier, Lydia Williams (GK)
Zambia
Coach: Bruce Mwape
FIFA World Ranking: 64
Goalkeepers: Catherine Musonda, Ngambo Musole
Defenders: Esther Siamfuko, Martha Tembo, Lushomo Mweemba, Diana Banda, Pauline Zulu, Esther Muchinga
Midfielders: Grace Chanda, Misozi Zulu, Hellen Chanda, Rhoda Chileshe, Avell Chitundu, Prisca Chilufya
Forwards: Barbra Banda, Kabange Mupopo, Ochumba Oseke Lubanji, Racheal Kundananji
Alternates: Eunice Sakala (GK), Vast Phiri, Mary Wilombe, Rachael Nachula
2024 Paris Olympics Group B schedule:
Matchday One:
Germany vs. Australia
Match info: July 25, 2024, 1:00 p.m. ET, Stade Vélodrome
United States vs. Zambia
Match info: July 25, 2024, 3:00 p.m. ET, Stade de Nice
Matchday Two:
Australia vs. Zambia
Match info: July 28, 2024, 1:00 p.m. ET, Stade de Nice
United States vs. Germany
Match info: July 28, 2024, 3:00 p.m. ET, Stade Vélodrome
Matchday Three:
Australia vs. United States
Match info: July 31, 2024, 1:00 p.m. ET, Stade Vélodrome
Zambia vs. Germany
Match info: July 31, 2024, 1:00 p.m. ET, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard
2024 Paris Olympics Group B standings prediction:
1. United States - 6 points
2. Australia - 6 points
3. Germany - 4 points
4. Zambia - 1 point
How to watch: Peacock, Discovery+, MAX, USA Network, UNIVERSO
Group B's winner will see the runner up of Group C in the quarterfinals in Paris on August 3. This group's runner up will take on Group A's runner up. Depending on point totals elsewhere, the third place finisher could qualify for the final eight.