3 Cavaliers who definitely won’t be back next season after loss to Celtics
Despite epic play by Donovan Mitchell in the early part of this playoff series, the Cleveland Cavaliers were eliminated by the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series. It was a frustrating loss but especially because injuries played such a dramatic role — Mitchell missed the final two games, Caris LeVert missed Game 5 and Jarrett Allen missed the entire series.
Almost immediately rumors began buzzing about the ramifications of this loss — J.B. Bickerstaff could be on the way out, other Cavs players were frustrated with Allen's unavailability, Mitchell might be leaning towards signing an extension but that decision could draw a trade request from Darius Garland.
As the Cavs start to look toward what is sure to be a messy offseason, it's worth wondering which veterans are unlikely to return in a Cleveland uniform.
3. Darius Garland
While it's more likely that Mitchell ends up getting traded this offseason, Darius Garland could end up in a different uniform if the Cavs can extend Mitchell this offseason. According to Joe Vardon, Jason Lloyd, and Shams Charania of The Athletic, Mitchell's agent Rich Paul would "speak with team officials on potentially finding a new home for Garland."
Garland has flashed All-Star potential but he's also been maddeningly inconsistent and the fit with Mitchell is less than ideal at both ends of the floor, but particularly on defense. One franchise that could end up trading for Garland is the Spurs, who may be fast-tracking their rebuild after hitting a home run with Victor Wembanyama.
The Spurs have plenty of picks to offer the Cavs which could be extremely useful for them as the squad continues to look for a ball-handler that can help Wembanyama on the offensive end of the floor. Devin Vassell would be a great fit next to Garland as the long-time Spur would make up for Garland's defense struggles on that end of the floor.
Even though the Cavs might change Mitchell's starting guard partner, Cleveland will likely have to make another change if they want to keep their superstar in a Cavs uniform.
2. J.B. Bickerstaff
While his coaching tactics might not be terrible, the Cavs are likely to fire J.B. Bickerstaff and replace him with a head coach who is a lot more player-friendly. According to that piece in The Athletic, "Several players questioned Bickerstaff’s strategies, game management, practice habits, and accountability measures, privately and publicly, throughout the season".
The head coach could have been fired during the regular season if the Cavs didn't turn things around midway through the year. The former Grizzlies and Rockets coach will most likely be able to find another job somewhere else soon.
Still, the Cavs may have to move on from Bickerstaff this offseason to keep Mitchell. In addition to other veterans, the star reportedly "did not have great confidence in Bickerstaff." Cleveland might do everything it can to keep the All-NBA veteran but it's hard to see a world where the star doesn't look for a big market as the
While the Cavs will do everything to keep Mitchell and he may be leaning toward staying put, it's easy to see a world where the star ends up requesting a trade instead.
1. Donovan Mitchell
While the Cavs may be able to entice Mitchell to return with the extra cash that they can offer, a trade request is definitely still on the table. Nobody seems happy with the status quo and other suitors are already lining up their trade packages for Mitchell.
Yes, Dan Gilbert told reporters that the All-NBA veteran would re-sign with the squad this offseason. Still, it's hard to trust the word of a person who has no influence in keeping Mitchell in a Cavs uniform outside of offering the maximum amount on a contract. Rumors seem to indicate that most of the league thinks that Mitchell will not sign a contract extension this offseason and will force the Cavs to trade him.
While one of these veterans/coaches could end up staying, at least two-thirds of this list will likely not be employed by the Cavs at the start of next season.