NBA rumors: Spurs could trade both 1st-round picks for a win-now veteran
Despite having one of the worst records in the league, the San Antonio Spurs fanbase is buzzing with excitement after Victor Wembanyama's spectacular rookie season and two top-10 first-round picks in this offseason's draft. According to Zach Lowe of ESPN, "Insiders [have] wondered whether they might package both the No.4 and No.8 picks and chase some young-ish veterans who fit around Wembanyama".
This comes after San Antonio had a very promising season with Wembanyama looking like the next great star to be the face of the league in the coming years. The Spurs already have a possible second banana in Devin Vassell who is under contract for the next five years.
Even though the squad had a great season, the franchise desperately needs a point guard to distribute the ball around the court. With a veteran guard lacking on this squad, who could the Spurs end up trading their picks for?
Who could the Spurs end up trading their picks for?
Of course, the first target that has to be mentioned is Trae Young. Young has been linked to the Spurs and Atlanta could end up letting him go for a package that starts with the fourth and eighth overall pick. Other trade targets could include a reunion with Dejounte Murray or Darius Garland. The latter has been the subject of trade rumors and anything could happen in Cleveland if the Cavaliers lose against the Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals.
If the Spurs don't make a trade, they'll likely have to settle for one of D'Angelo Russell or Chris Paul in free agency or continue with Tre Jones and keep their two top-10 draft picks.