3 critical moves Celtics must make to avoid an NBA Finals hangover in 2025
By Lior Lampert
On Monday, the Boston Celtics completed their triumphant march to Banner 18, defeating the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals in five games.
Boston officially breaks their tie with the Los Angeles Lakers for most NBA championships in league history. The Celtics were the most dominant team in basketball from wire-to-wire this season, capping off their impressive campaign with a title. But now comes the question: Can they do it again?
Naturally, it's only fitting we discuss what the Celtics must do next to repeat only a day after winning the Finals. So, without further ado, here are the three most vital moves Boston must make to return to this position next year.
3. Add a rotational wing
Yes, the Celtics undeniably have what may be the premier wing duo in the NBA between Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. However, the team lacks depth beyond them.
Sam Hauser was the only other swingman in Boston's postseason rotation, though he has a club option for 2024-25. Considering his salary for the upcoming year would be roughly $2 million, Boston will retain him. Nonetheless, upgrading the position and relegating the sharpshooter to a reserve role can't hurt.
Boston will be over the second apron this offseason, especially once they officially sign Tatum to a five-year, $315 million contract extension. The financial restrictions will make it hard for the Celtics to improve the roster with external additions in free agency. But they have control of their next four first-round picks and additional draft capital, so maybe they have a trick or two up their sleeves.
Hauser performed admirably in his limited role in the playoffs, evidenced by his posting the highest net rating (14.2). He averaged 5.4 points and 2.2 rebounds in 14.9 minutes per game, shooting 38 percent from 3. Despite being a 3-point marksman, he has limitations to his game.
Adding another forward who can spell Tatum and Brown for longer than brief spurts and give the Celtics additional playmaking juice feels necessary.
2. Kristaps Porzingis insurance/potential Al Horford replacement
Kristaps Porzingis got his championship ring, but at what cost? In the wake of the Celtics' victory over Dallas, reports surfaced that the star big man will need surgery and "a few months" of recovery.
Shortly after returning for the Finals following an extended absence because of a right soleus strain, Porzingis suffered a unique and different injury. He dislocated his left posterior tibialis, which sidelined/limited him for the remainder of the series. Despite his immense talent, the Latvian has struggled to stay healthy throughout his career, so adding an insurance option could be beneficial.
The Celtics tried to do that before this year's trade deadline, acquiring Xavier Tillman from the Memphis Grizzlies. But that didn't work out as expected. Now what?
Moreover, 38-year-old Al Horford isn't getting any younger. Despite still playing high-level basketball, the veteran center ended a historic playoff futility record by winning a title. Could we see him ride off into the sunset after finally getting the monkey off his back?
Porzingis proved to be one of the two significant missing links the Celtics needed to get over the hump, along with Jrue Holiday. Yet, the availability concerns for the former should incline Boston to get ahead of it as best they can. We all witnessed what happened this postseason. Taking measures in case a similar situation arises is a luxury this group can and should consider.
1. Re-sign Derrick White to a long-term contract extension
Only Hauser and fellow Celtics teammate Payton Pritchard had higher net ratings than Derrick White this season. Nonetheless, the two ahead of him did so in restricted roles, while the latter significantly contributed to Boston's success.
Since landing with the Celtics in 2022, White has only continuously improved in all facets of his game, particularly offensively. He averaged career-highs virtually across the board (points, rebounds, assists, steals, blocks and 3-point percentage). His two-way ability as a playmaker, shot-maker and defensive stalwart has swung the pendulum in the Eastern Conference.
White has essentially been a souped-up version of what Marcus Smart was for the Celtics during his tenure. As a crucial glue guy who makes life easier for Tatum and Brown, his presence makes all the difference.
Eligible for a four-year, $126 million extension, the Celtics hope to strike a deal with White this summer. He is entering the final year of his current pact, though he has become an indispensable asset for Boston. So, it is hard to envision the two sides not finding common ground to prolong their marriage.