3 Dallas Cowboys who won't be back in 2025 thanks to Dak Prescott's megadeal
By Lior Lampert
Minutes before the 2024 NFL campaign kicked off —the Dallas Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott struck a deal, ending the well-chronicled negotiations — for good.
Dallas and Prescott agreed on a massive four-year, $240 million contract extension. As a result, the veteran signal-caller becomes the highest-paid player in league history by average annual salary.
Between Prescott and All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, the Cowboys have shelled out over $300 million in recent weeks. With two players buoying their payroll for the foreseeable future, Dallas will presumably need to adjust their roster accordingly. Moreover, perennial Pro Bowl edge rusher Micah Parsons' contract is next on the list, and he may reset his positional market value.
With that in mind, someone in Big D will ostensibly get the short end of the stick next offseason, perhaps even multiple squad members. But who?
3. Brandin Cooks, WR
Brandin Cooks has been among football's most consistent wide receivers since being a first-round pick in 2014. However, age appears to be playing a factor in his descent.
Cooks, turning 31 later this month, has hit the dreaded age decline for wideouts. Even in a Cowboys offense where many anticipated him being the second option behind Lamb, he took a backseat to tight end Jake Ferguson.
In 2023, he posted his lowest receptions (54) and receiving yardage (657) totals since 2019. The 11th-year pro is undersized and regarded for his speed. That doesn't bode well for a ripening pass-catcher, making him expendable for Dallas.
There has been internal excitement about Jalen Tolbert, who slots in as the Cowboys' third receiver this season. Cooks has expressed confidence in the 2022 third-rounder, maybe not realizing the youngster could be poised to usurp him in 2025.
2. Trey Lance, QB
Earlier this offseason, the Cowboys declined Trey Lance's $22.4 million fifth-year option. While it was a no-brainer decision, especially after seeing Prescott's contract, it makes him an unrestricted free agent in 2025.
It'd take Lance re-signing on a team-friendly deal to return to Dallas. And considering undrafted vet Cooper Rush is starting this season ahead of him on the depth chart, that may still not be enough.
Despite being a former No. 3 overall pick, Lance has failed to emulate any semblance of his lofty draft pedigree. He struggles with accuracy and turnover issues, plus a concerning injury history. Combine everything, and it makes him a liability, regardless of the tantalizing upside the 24-year-old possesses.
The Cowboys had their chance to trade Lance earlier this offseason, but then he stunk up the joint in the team's preseason finale.
1. DeMarcus Lawrence, DE
After a down three-year stretch from 2019-21, DeMarcus Lawrence has experienced a late-career resurgence. He's attained Pro Bowl honors in consecutive seasons, demonstrating his improved efforts.
While the box score may not show, Lawrence was disruptive along Dallas' defensive line in 2023. He amassed 50 tackles (10 for loss), six pass deflections, four sacks and a forced fumble. The counting stats don't pop off the screen, but Pro Football Focus (PFF) recognized his efforts.
PFF gave Lawrence an overall 91.3 player grade last regular season. His robust play continued in Dallas' lone playoff game, earning the No. 8 spot on their edge defender ranks.
Retaining Lawrence and his bookend pass rusher (Parsons) will ultimately be challenging for the Cowboys. If he can put up another impressive campaign, the 32-year-old may seek out what could be his final big payday. The longtime Dallas defensive end's market may exceed the franchise's price tags.