3 fantasy football starters managers should deal after NFL trade deadline
With the NFL trade deadline passing, there were major shake-ups across the league, yet some directly impacted fantasy football managers.
Although the NFL trade deadline did not see significant fantasy-relevant players on the move, it did feature moves that will undoubtedly impact starting players such as Jordan Addison, K.J. Osborn, and T.J. Hockenson with the Josh Dobbs move.
Here are a few key fantasy football players managers should deal away after the NFL’s trade deadline.
Jordan Addison
The Vikings wide receiver has enjoyed a phenomenal rookie campaign yet with Kirk Cousins suffering a season-ending Achilles' injury, managers need to trade him away and capitalize on his value.
Yet, those who are willing to roll the dice on Addison hope he can still merit WR2 or FLEX value with new quarterback Josh Dobbs who has made Marquise Brown an unexpected FLEX play this season.
Another reason managers should bail on Addison is that the Vikings have a Week 13 bye which falls right before if not in the fantasy playoff race. On top of this, Alexander Mattison and Cam Akers have not been able to provide the team with a consistent rushing attack which makes the offensive scheme that much easier to guess.
Trade away Addison and look to target someone who has been underperforming and can be had while paired with another player such as Cooper Kupp.
DeAndre Hopkins
Why in the world would you trade DeAndre Hopkins after his explosive 34.8-point fantasy outbreak with new quarterback Will Levis?! The answer is simple, capitalize on his value as it will not get any higher throughout the rest of the season.
Hopkins can haul in a top wide receiver or even two high-end pieces if traded away right now. Many managers may be thinking that he can be a part of a new connection with Levis, yet he only saw six targets and took three of his four receptions into the endzone spiking his fantasy points.
Hopkins can still be a very valuable asset heading into the playoffs especially if this new connection is legit, yet I would ship him off and try and acquire more established players with high upsides down the stretch such as DK Metcalf or Deebo Samuel when he returns from injury.
Davante Adams
This one should not come as a shocker at all with the city of Las Vegas burning down after the firing of general manager Dave Ziegler and head coach Josh McDaniels after Monday’s ugly loss. Adams still ranks as the 13th-best receiver this season yet has clearly not been on the same page with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. To make matters worse, the organization is now starting rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell.
Adams has shown visible frustration on the sidelines and in the media with him not receiving targets or the ball simply being uncatchable.
This Raiders organization is in major turmoil and even though Adams is a future Hall of Famer, I would not trust him in my lineup right now given these circumstances. Target trading him for someone with a higher target share and better quarterback rapport such as Cooper Kupp, Amon-Ra St. Brown, or CeeDee Lamb.