Watch: Davante Adams helmet slam and sideline outburst sparks even more trade rumors
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams sparked even more trade rumors with a sideline outburst on Monday Night Football.
By Mark Powell
Las Vegas Raiders star Davante Adams finished with just one catch for 11 yards against the Detroit Lions. He was targeted just two times in the first half, and wasn't much of a threat in the passing game. With the Raiders clinging to hope in the fourth quarter, Adams found himself wide open on what should've been a walk-in touchdown, but Jimmy Garoppolo airmailed the throw.
It's going to be a long flight home for Adams and the Raiders.
In the waning minutes of the fourth quarter as the Raiders came off the field after another failed offensive series, Adams let his emotions get the best of him, as he slammed his helmet on the bench and got heated on the Vegas sideline.
This all comes just days after Davante further fueled trade rumors by suggesting he only wanted to be a Raider because of his good friend, former quarterback Derek Carr.
"I came here to play with Derek. I can't say I would have been here if he wasn't here... No regrets at the end of the day. If we lost every game I wouldn't say I regret my decision because in life you drive yourself crazy if you live that way," Adams said earlier this week.
NFL Rumors: Will the Raiders trade Davante Adams?
We can only hope the Raiders do the right thing and trade a player as talented as Adams to a team that can deploy him the best possible way. Jimmy Garoppolo has seen better days, and is no longer the kind of quarterback who can help get Adams the ball in space. Josh McDaniels shouldn't be an NFL head coach. This franchise is a joke.
Yes, that all sounds harsh -- but it's true. The best maneuver for the Raiders would be a complete reset, starting with trading Adams and getting rid of McDaniels. Mark Davis cannot like what he's seeing.