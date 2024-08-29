3 first time NBA All-Stars we should expect in 2025
At the 2024 NBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis, Indiana, we saw four first-time NBA All-Stars. New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson, Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey, Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes, and Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero all were named to the All-Star team for the first time in their respective careers.
Every year the young talent in the NBA continues to improve, and new players emerge stars in the league. The field of potential All-Stars will be incredibly crowded again this year, but these three young players are ready to take the leap and earn their first selection in the 2024-25 NBA season.
3. Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs
Victor Wembanyama is not only coming off an impressive 2024 Rookie Of The Year campaign but also a splendid showing at the Paris Olympics for France. In his rookie season for the San Antonio Spurs, Wembanyama finished averaging 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.6 blocks, and 3.9 assists per game.
Prior to the season, die-hard basketball fans were pretty familiar with the 7-foot-4 versatile big man in San Antonio, but as the season progressed, he just kept making highlights. His numbers were slightly down in Paris for the Olympics, but he still showed his unheard-of versatility for a player his size to the entire world.
After a year of showcasing his talents to the world, if Wembanyama is healthy, there is no doubt we should expect him to improve even more in 2025 and become a first-time All-Star.
2. Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons
Since his 2021-22 rookie season, Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham has improved his play significantly every year. After averaging 17 points per game his rookie year, he raised his average to nearly 20 points in his second season, and last season he improved his scoring again, averaging 22.7 points per game. He has also improved his passing numbers every season — from 5.6 assists in 2021-22, 6.0 assists in 2022-23, and 7.5 assists per game last season in 2023-24.
As a team, Detroit added Tobias Harris and Malik Beasley in free agency, t players that will provide some much-needed shooting help and keep the floor better spaced for Cunningham. The Pistons also selected Ron Holland II another versatile young win who can fill lanes in transition and finish around the rim. All of this should set up Cunningham for more success, and likely a season that will make him a first-time All-Star. Not to mention, his new $224 million contract should also provide some motivation for him as well.
1. Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers
Early this summer the Cleveland Cavaliers signed for big man Evan Mobley to a five-year $224 million contract extension. He didn't play a lot last season (50 games) due to an ankle injury, but the year prior he played 79 games and finished third in the Defensive Player of The Year voting.
Any given night, Mobley appears to be a walking double-double machine and he's one of the best defenders in the league. Considering Mobley is healthy going into the 2024-25, he will be ready to contribute to his team's success this season and compete in an improved Eastern Conference.
During his short 2023-24 season, Mobley showcased an improved and more efficient scoring ability that could also help improve his scoring numbers as well. If the Cavaliers have one of the best records in the East going into February, it'll likely be because of the play of Mobley alongside Donovan Mitchell, and Darius Garland. If that's the case, he will also likely be playing at the Chase Center for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game.