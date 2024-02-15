3 more Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl champions who won't be back in 2024
These three Chiefs can be added to the long list of players who won't be back for a chance to three-peat.
Somehow, someway, the Kansas City Chiefs found a way to repeat as Super Bowl Champions. It wasn't nearly as pretty as years past, but Patrick Mahomes proved once again that he simply cannot be doubted at this point. He took a relatively underwhelming cast of weapons to the promised land and was able to hoist his third Lombardi Trophy in the last five seasons.
While the Chiefs can celebrate their Super Bowl victory for now, things will look different next season as they search for the first-ever three-peat. We know Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce will be back for another go, but the surrounding pieces might look very different.
FanSided's Joel Wagler already listed seven Chiefs players who won't be back next season, including Drue Tranquill, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Marquez Valdez-Scantling, Donovan Smith, Willie Gay, L'Jarius Sneed, and Chris Jones. As tough as it might be to hear, the roster turnover won't stop there. These three Chiefs are next in line as players who won't be given the chance to join Kansas City's attempt to three-peat.
3) Kadarius Toney's time in Kansas City has reached an obvious end point
It's safe to say that after parts of two seasons with Kansas City, Chiefs fans have gotten the entire Kadarius Toney experience. Last season, the former first-round pick made his impact known after being acquired in a midseason trade with the Giants, playing well in the regular season and having a pair of Super Bowl moments Chiefs fans will remember forever. Toney caught a touchdown to give Kansas City the lead in the fourth quarter, and his late-game punt return was one of the best in Super Bowl history.
Toney played a big role in their win last season, but this season has been a completely different story. He appeared in 13 games for the Chiefs, recording 27 receptions for 169 yards and one touchdown. He missed time due to injury and had multiple big drops leading to Patrick Mahomes interceptions.
The drama he stirred off the field ahead of the Super Bowl appears to have been the final straw. Toney had been out since Week 15 due to injury but proclaimed himself healthy despite being listed on the injury report. He was removed from the report ahead of the Super Bowl, but despite being healthy, was one of Kansas City's inactives for the big game. That tells you all you need to know.
The Chiefs were undermanned when it came to wide receivers. Rashee Rice had a solid year and veterans Mecole Hardman and Marquez Valdez-Scantling had some big catches in the postseason, but they did not have a single 1,000-yard receiver. Toney would've been useful, but the Chiefs decided he provided more harm than good. Who knows where Toney will play next season, but it certainly won't be in Kansas City.