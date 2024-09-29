3 Green Bay Packers to blame for getting embarrassed in Lambeau by rival Vikings
Vibes were nearly spotless in Green Bay heading into their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. They had won two in a row to improve to 2-1 on the season despite playing both of those games without Jordan Love.
The task against the 3-0 Vikings was always going to be tough, but the Green Bay Packers were overmatched from the start. Sure, the final score might've been 31-29, but the only reason that the score looks close has to do with their ability to put points on the board in garbage time.
Virtually everyone on this Packers team deserves some blame for this embarrassing loss, but these three individuals stick out in particular.
3) Dontayvion Wicks wasn't as good as the box score suggests
Taking a quick glance at the box score would suggest that Dontayvion Wicks had himself a good game. The Packers needed him to step up with Christian Watson leaving the game prematurely, and he did to an extent, reeling in five receptions for 78 yards and two touchdowns. The problem is that he had five receptions despite receiving 13 targets.
Not all of his failed receptions were his fault, but Wicks had several key drops including one that could've resulted in a touchdown.
The Packers did not score on this possession.
Wicks entered the game with nine targets this season, three of which were caught and two of which were dropped. He made some nice catches in this game and managed to get into the end zone a couple of times, but the drops proved to be crushing. If the Packers are going to be without Watson for more than just this game, they'll likely rely on Wicks more. If that's the case, Wicks is going to have to reel in the catchable passes headed his way.
2) Jordan Love was less than stellar in his return
The Packers might've won both of the games that they played without Jordan Love, but make no mistake. He's their quarterback. Getting him back in time for this game felt like a huge break. It turned out to be anything but.
Throwing for 389 yards and four touchdowns is a good thing, obviously, but Love did that on 54 attempts while also throwing three interceptions.
Rust of some sort was expected for Love who missed a couple of weeks and he did make some big plays to make this game somewhat interesting, but when the game was in the balance, he no-showed. The Packers trailed 14-0 at the end of the first quarter and 28-7 at the end of the first half. Some of that has to do with some shoddy defense, but Love wasn't any better.
Not only did he throw a pair of costly interceptions in the first half, but Love threw an untimely pick in the fourth quarter when the Packers had made things somewhat interesting and had time to get back into the game.
Love is an elite quarterback, there's no disputing that, but he has gotten off to a bit of a shaky start to begin this season. This game was the latest proof of that.
1) The kicker position remains an Achilles heel in Green Bay
Releasing Anders Carlson and Greg Joseph entering the 2024 campaign felt like a no-brainer for the Packers considering how bad their kicking situation was. They claimed Brayden Narveson off of waivers hoping that he'd be their solution at the kicker position. Sunday's game proved that he's anything but that.
Narveson missed two of his 11 field goal attempts in the first three weeks, and tacked on two more crushing misses (on just two attempts) in what was a two-point loss. Had Narveson converted just one of his opportunities, the Packers might've won this one.
What's more infuriating is the fact that one of the two kicks Narveson missed was from 37 yards away. They don't get much easier than that, and Narveson hit the right upright.
Kickers aren't seen as valuable, but days like this one from Narveson show that they cannot be ignored. It wouldn't be shocking at all to see a change made in Green Bay after a showing like this.