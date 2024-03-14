3 perfect Steelers free agent targets to still sign to win AFC North this year
The Pittsburgh Steelers, despite a playoff berth last season, had a ton of work to do in the 2024 offseason to have a shot at the postseason yet again in the 2024 campaign. But so far with what general manager Omar Khan has done in free agency and on the trade market, they are getting that work done and well.
Russell Wilson, despite his poor play over two seasons with Denver, is a fantastic swing to upgrade from Kenny Pickett while only paying the veteran minimum on a one-year deal. Patrick Queen and DeShon Elliott fill holes at linebacker and strong safety, respectively, which the defense sorely needed. Meanwhile, the Diontae Johnson trade brought back cornerback Donte Jackson, adding depth where they sorely needed it.
Make no mistake, though, the Steelers roster still has holes. And while the 2024 NFL Draft offers more opportunities, this team still has a bit of cap space to work with and moves to make, most notably with a Cam Heyward restructure, to free up more room under the cap. But which free agents still available would make the most sense for the Steelers?
These three free agents should be in the Steelers crosshairs right now.
3. Steelers can still sign CB Kristian Fulton
Getting Donte Jackson in the return package of the Diontae Johnson trade was a clutch addition for Khan to cook up for the Steelers. With Patrick Peterson and Levi Wallace, both of whom were headache fuel for the Yinzers all throughout last season, gone now, there was a massive hole opposite of Joey Porter Jr. and throughout the depth chart as a hole.
Jackson should be an immediate starter and upgrade for Pittsburgh's defense, but the depth is still not fixed entirely with this group. While they may still have hopes for Darius Rush, any injuries to this group would thrust the likes of Luq Barcoo or Cory Trice Jr., among others, into action. That's not a world that Mike Tomlin wants to be living in.
As mentioned, the draft remains an option to address that. But if the Steelers are looking for veteran depth and someone who they could feel comfortable starting, perhaps even ahead of Rush in the slot, then Kristian Fulton should be a player that piques their interest.
Without question, Fulton is coming off of a terrible contract year, by far the worst of his career to this point. Prior to that, though, the versatile LSU product showed tremendous promise in coverage in the 2021 and 2022 seasons. His poor 2023 season, however, could work to the Steelers' benefit to sign him for cheap and not put too much pressure on young players, be that players already on the roster or added via the draft.