3 players besides Aliyah Boston and Diamond Miller who deserve All-Rookie consideration
The 2023 WNBA season has been nothing short of extraordinary, with rookie sensations dominating the court and stealing the spotlight.
By Dez Barnes
The WNBA's powerhouse teams — Las Vegas Aces, New York Liberty, Connecticut Sun — and their MVP frontrunners — A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart and Alyssa Thomas — have rightly dominated headlines this season.
But further down the standings, we've also been watching a special rookie class shine. while Aliyah Boston and Diamond Miller have rightfully garnered attention for their standout performances, there are three other emerging stars who deserve serious consideration for the All-Rookie team.
WNBA All-Rookie candidates: 3. Morgan Bertsch, Chicago Sky
Morgan Bertsch, the Chicago Sky's rising star, has been nothing short of sensational in her debut season. Hailing from UC Davis, Bertsch's smooth transition to the WNBA has left fans and pundits alike in awe. The forward has showcased her versatility, contributing both offensively and defensively for the Sky.
With an impressive 12.7 points and 5.6 rebounds per game, Bertsch has demonstrated her scoring prowess and ability to secure crucial boards. Her basketball IQ and court vision are beyond her years, as she often finds herself in the right place at the right time, making smart decisions with the ball.
Bertsch's consistency and ability to adapt to different game situations have made her an invaluable asset to the Sky. While she may not have received the same level of media attention as Boston or Miller, Bertsch's contributions on the court have been nothing short of remarkable.
WNBA All-Rookie candidates: 2. Li Meng, Washington Mystics
Li Meng, a standout from China, has been a revelation for the Washington Mystics this season. The point guard's exceptional court vision and playmaking ability have been pivotal for her team's success. Meng's dazzling assists and precision passing have left spectators in awe.
Averaging 7.9 points and an impressive 4.3 assists per game, Meng has showcased her ability to control the tempo of the game and create scoring opportunities for her teammates. Her quick decision-making and basketball IQ have been crucial for the Mystics, especially in high-pressure situations.
Meng's contributions extend beyond the box score, as she often takes charge of the Mystics' offense, orchestrating plays and finding the open shooter. Her ability to read the game and make split-second decisions sets her apart as one of the brightest rookie talents of the 2023 class.
WNBA All-Rookie candidates: 1. Jordan Horston, Seattle Storm
The Seattle Storm's Jordan Horston has been another rookie sensation making waves in the WNBA. A versatile guard-forward, Horston has proven herself as a force to be reckoned with on both ends of the court. Her athleticism and defensive prowess have been instrumental in the Storm's success.
Horston's numbers, with 8.3 points per game and 3.6 rebounds per game, may not jump off the page, but her impact transcends statistics. She possesses a tenacity and work ethic that have earned her the respect of teammates and opponents alike. Horston's ability to disrupt passing lanes and contest shots has been a game-changer for the Storm.
As the 2023 WNBA season comes to a close, the race for the All-Rookie team remains tight. While Aliyah Boston and Diamond Miller have undeniably shone bright, players like Morgan Bertsch, Li Meng, and Jordan Horston have also left an indelible mark on the league. Keep an eye on these rising stars as they continue to make their mark in the WNBA and set their sights on taking the league by storm in 2024.