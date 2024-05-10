3 players Bulls fans should watch at the NBA Draft Combine
The Chicago Bulls' season ended with a Play-In loss to the Miami Heat, without Jimmy Butler. Now another offseason of questions awaits. Marc Eversley and the front office have struggled to articulate a clear game plan for the future. At some point, the Bulls have to look in the mirror and stop expecting different results from the same misconstructed roster.
Finally, this offseason offers the faint glimmer of hope that meaningful change is on the horizon. DeMar DeRozan is a free agent, for one. He can leave for a more competitive team. DeRozan told reporters that he wants to return to Chicago, but he's aware of his dwindling prime. The Bulls are also expected to revisit Zach LaVine trades. If Chicago loses one or both stars, that could finally signal a commitment to rebuilding.
Rebuilds can be long and hard, but sometimes that is necessary. Coby White should be the centerpiece of this Chicago team moving forward. The Most Improved Player runner-up burst onto the scene this season, averaging 19.1 points and 5.1 assists on .447/.367/.838 splits. He was the Bulls' best player — a jittery shot creator with endless ball-handling creativity, a deadly first step, and a prolific pull-up jumper.
Aside from White, there's not much for the Bulls to build upon. The veteran core, which also features Nikola Vucevic and the perpetually injured Lonzo Ball, has reached the end of its road. Alex Caruso is one of the most coveted role players in basketball. Chicago should probably cash in with a trade, but the Bulls love Caruso and it's hard to blame them.
Maybe next season's roster is a blank slate. Maybe the Bulls run it back and commit to one more year of mediocrity. Either way, this upcoming NBA Draft matters. The Bulls own the 11th best odds in the lottery. Here are the prospects worthy of attention in next week's Combine, which runs from May 12-19 in Chicago.
3. Isaiah Collier can lead Bulls' backcourt into the future
The Bulls are undoubtedly pleased with Coby White's development, but he still profiles most comfortably as an off-guard and secondary playmaker. Chicago would benefit from another creator to share the playmaking burden. That is especially true if DeRozan and/or LaVine are shown the door. The Bulls should generally operate with the future in mind, rather than trying to maximize a non-existant competitive window, even if the stars do stick around.
So, Isaiah Collier merits Chicago's attention. He's 6-foot-5 (the same height at White), with unrivaled positional strength and a 6-foot-9 wingspan that allows him to guard up a position or two. The Bulls wouldn't have to worry about size in the backcourt. Collier isn't a great defender, but the tools are there if he puts his mind to it.
Chicago would primarily benefit from Collier's offense. He's a constant source of rim pressure, exploding down the lane with a monster first step and using his broad shoulders to plow through ill-equipped defenders in the paint. Even NBA bigs are going to get bumped off their spot by Collier. He's a heat-seeking missile, unafraid of contact and a trip to the charity stripe. There's real All-Star potential if the jumper comes around. The Bulls should be swinging for the fences with this pick.
Collier got into turnover trouble early in the season, but once conference play rolled around, the game really slowed down. Collier has shown that he can read the floor at top speed. He occasionally ran headlong into double teams and stumbled into bad turnovers, but for the most part, Collier is a willing and able passer with the tier-one athleticism to put constant stress on NBA defenses.
2. Bulls can team up UNC and Duke in backcourt with Jared McCain pick
Coby White was a freshman standout at North Carolina. Jared McCain lit the nets on fire at Duke last season. There is bad blood between those programs, but we have seen odder pairings come together at the NBA level. McCain has a chance to fall right into Chicago's lap, even after a productive NCAA Tournament run for the Blue Devils. He could be the perfect backcourt partner for White.
The clash in tempos and styles is fascinating. White is a jittery, slippery ball-handler who weaponizes a quick first step and constant gear shifts to get to his spots and score. McCain operates are a far more lethargic pace. He's extremely purposeful, don't get me wrong. McCain just lacks the first step to consistently turn the corner or penetrate the defense with sheer speed.
Instead, McCain relies on shiftiness and patience to probe the defense, carve out space, and attack. Despite his athletic limitations at 6-foot-3, McCain was a highly efficient finisher around the basket and out of pick-and-rolls at Duke. He's also one of the best 3-point shooters on the board, demanding constant attention beyond the arc. McCain is comfortable pulling up from well behind the NBA line, which adds to the difficulty of covering him and opens up lanes to the basket.
McCain's basketball I.Q. and shooting touch is a compelling combination in this weaker draft. He has at least one bonafide, elite NBA-level skill to bank on. He's also going to process the game at a high level, operate with strength and physicality, and make a point to involve his teammates. There were few more winning personalities in college sports last season. McCain plays with a smile and the determination of a rabid pit bull. Sometimes, attitude is more important than we give it credit for. McCain approaches the game the right way, and he'd be an instant fan favorite in Chicago.
1. Bulls should hope and pray that Ron Holland falls to them
Ron Holland should be in consideration for the No. 1 pick, but a bumpy season for the G League Ignite has him firmly within Chicago's range on a lot of mock drafts. This would be the miracle outcome for Chicago — potentially the greatest NBA Draft steal in a minute. The 2024 class is weak, sure, but Holland should pretty clearly land at or near the top. Folks are overthinking it.
The Ignite program was a complete mess last season. The team lacked stable guard play and proper spacing. Blame the coaches, the front office, the very concept of a G League Ignite team — it was not conducive to winning basketball or positive development, no matter how you slice it. And yet, Holland was the leading scorer on respectable efficiency. He made serious individual strides before an injury cut his season short. All the tools are there, and Holland flashed impressive two-way upside in less-than-ideal circumstances.
At 6-foot-8, Holland is a bursty slasher who is constantly applying rim pressure and scoring in the paint. He can hang for a finesse finish or power through contact for a dunk. As the season progressed, he learned to better mix speeds and keep his defender off-balance. Holland isn't a savant passer, but he did show nice vision dishing off of drives and locating open teammates. If he can cut down on turnovers, expand the range of his pull-up jumper, and consistently hit spot-up 3s, Holland should be one of the best offensive players from this draft.
Oh, and he's a great defender with a notoriously hard-edged approach. Holland battles for stops, makes small efforts, and loves to win. Obviously, the G League wasn't great for that reason, but Holland does not take his foot off the gas pedal. The Bulls need emotional leaders, especially if DeRozan and LaVine are part of the past. Holland can captain Chicago into the future.
He should be the Bulls' pick if they win the lottery, and he should definitely be the pick if he falls all the way to No. 11.