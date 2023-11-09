3 potential Bill Belichick replacements who understand the Patriot Way
As it seems the Bill Belichick era with the Patriots will soon come to an end, here are three options Robert Kraft could consider as New England's next head coach.
By Luke Norris
After close to a quarter of a century, the Bill Belichick era in Foxborough may soon come to a close, as it's seemingly time for the New England Patriots to start fresh.
While Robert Kraft reportedly signed the second-winningest head coach in NFL history to a contract extension this past offseason, the longtime Patriots owner may simply have no choice but to break that deal and take the team in a new direction.
Yes, Belichick brought six Super Bowl titles to New England. And nobody can ever take those away from him. But since he essentially kicked Tom Brady out the door following the 2019 season, the Pats have made just one appearance in the NFL Playoffs. And that number won't change this year as New England is 2-7 at the midway point of this 2023 campaign.
Given everything Belichick has accomplished, Kraft may allow him to finish the season, as an in-season firing would require the Patriots to replace a head coach and a general manager. But at this point, anything seems possible.
While we won't get into replacements for Bill Belichick, the GM, today, we are here to discuss options for Kraft to replace Bill Belichick, the head coach.
More specifically, we'll look at a few options that understand the so-called Patriot Way, meaning those familiar with how things operate in New England, starting with someone already on the payroll.
3. Jerod Mayo, New England Patriots defensive assistant
If Belichick is fired during the season, which isn't out of the realm of possibility if the Patriots lose to the Colts in Germany, Jerod Mayo is the obvious choice to take over on an interim basis. And he may be the long-term option as well, as he's seemingly been being groomed to take over at some point anyway.
Mayo, of course, played eight seasons under Belichick from 2008-2015, winning one Super Bowl and earning two trips to the Pro Bowl. He rejoined the organization in 2019 as a defensive assistant and has quickly become a highly respected member of the coaching community.
Mayo has previously interviewed for head coaching positions with other franchises but opted against doing so this past offseason and signed an extension to remain in New England. And that extension was actually announced in a press release, which is rare as the Patriots typically don't do that sort of thing.
The 37-year-old has reportedly been much more involved in meetings with scouts and executives this season, which may signal that even Belichick himself sees him as the future in Foxborough.