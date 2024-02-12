3 ranked college basketball teams on upset alert this week, Feb. 12-18
Kansas dropped in the AP Top 25 poll after getting upset at Kansas State last week. Are the Jayhawks on upset alert again?
The story of the 2023-24 college basketball season can't be told without upsets as a number of shocking results have upended the AP Top 25 poll on a weekly basis. While upsets are nothing new, we have also seen at least 10 upsets featuring a Top 10 team losing to an unranked opponent, like how Kansas was tripped up at Kansas State last week.
The Jayhawks were one of the upsets we called in this space last week and Kansas finds itself back again as another dangerous road trip looms on Monday. Read on to find out which ranked programs need to be on high alert to avoid getting upset over the next week in college basketball.
No. 6 Kansas (At Texas Tech 2/12)
There is no doubt that the best version of Kansas has national title-winning upside. The problem for the Jayhawks is that they haven't done very well away from Allen Fieldhouse, with all four of their Big 12 defeats coming on the road this season.
Winning on the road isn't easy in any conference, let alone one as strong as the Big 12, but three of Kansas' road losses have come to unranked teams (UCF, West Virginia and Kansas State) with two coming to opponents with little shot of making the NCAA Tournament. Another tough road test awaits the Jayhawks on Monday night as they head to Lubbock to take on Texas Tech.
A three-game losing streak dropped the Red Raiders out of the polls last week but they rebounded nicely with a tight win over UCF over the weekend. If Pop Isaacs and Joe Toussaint can get hot there's a great shot Texas Tech can add to Kansas' road woes on Monday.