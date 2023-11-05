3 reasons Alabama had the edge over LSU in key SEC matchup
The Alabama Crimson Tide outpaced the LSU Tigers in a shootout to bolster their College Football Playoff hopes. Who stepped up the most?
The Alabama Crimson Tide were able to beat LSU in a shootout that lasted until the closing minutes of the game. A crucial play from Dallas Turner would be a reason that the team would win the game but there is controversy around another play involving the rusher.
With this game in their rear-view mirror, the Tide are looking at a SEC title match against Georgia in the coming weeks -- and possibly a spot in the College Football Playoff too.
Before we dive head first into whether the Tide can beat the back-to-back champs, let's look at the three biggest reasons that Alabama was able to beat LSU.
3. Isaiah Bond
With the way that the Tide's offense exploded in this game, it's hard not to credit Isaiah Bond, who had five receptions for 60 yards.
Bond was the No. 1 target for an offense that ended up with 42 points. He was also only three yards short of having the second-most scrimmage yards for the Tide in this game.
The only reason that Bond didn't end up having the second-most scrimmage yards was due to the fact that the Tide ended up running the ball a lot in this game. This allowed Jase McClellan to log 63 rushing yards but Bond was the second-best player for the Tide's offense.
2. Terrion Arnold and Dallas Turner
In a game where the losing team was able to do whatever they wanted on the offensive side of the ball, it's hard to put any defenders on this list. Still, the reason that the Tide were able to take control of this game was because of a turnover created by Terrion Arnold and Dallas Turner.
In the fourth quarter, Turner was able to tip a Jayden Daniels pass. That tipped pass was caught by Arnold.
This allowed the team to take a two-possession lead with the minutes winding down in the fourth quarter. While the defense for the Tide didn't play well against one of the best offenses in the country, one huge play by the defense was a big reason that the team won the game.
1. Jalen Milroe
Jalen Milroe had his best game as a QB in his entire career. Milroe ended up with 155 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. He threw for 219 yards on a day when the Tide offense was cooking. Yes, LSU's defense is extremely bad. Still, this is a very good sign for the Tide's offense.
Milroe is a player who can be a dual threat player for the Tide. For a team that will need him to be complimentary to beat Georgia, his ability to run the ball is huge.
As a whole, Milroe cooked the Tigers' defense for the entire game. There isn't much to say about his performance besides the fact that he was completely dominant in the win over LSU.