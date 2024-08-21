3 rookies who were rated way too low on NBA 2K25
With each new season, we get a lightly updated version of the beloved NBA 2K franchise. The 2K25 player ratings are starting to trickle out and Ronnie 2K, bearer of bad news for players across the league, dropped the rookie numbers on Twitter/X over the weekend.
This is a wonky rookie class. Victor Wembanyama started last season at 84, which was a formality. That number was always going to spike up. This season, the highest-rated rookies are Zaccharie Risacher and Alex Sarr, who both received a 75 overall.
It's clear not much thought or creativity went into these ratings, which is fine. It's a video game. The first two picks are the highest rated rookies, followed by the No. 3 pick (Reed Sheppard, 73) and the No. 4 pick (Stephon Castle, 72). In what is perceived as a "weak" draft, most of these rookies will need to prove their mettle at the next level. There is little in the way of guaranteed star-power.
Still, it's always fun to poke holes in video game numbers. This may not be the strongest crop of rookies, but there will invariably be standouts who finish the campaign with a much higher overall rating than they started with.
Here are a few rookies bound to boost their numbers before the 2024-25 campaign is out.
3. Kel'el Ware, Miami Heat (70 overall)
The Miami Heat made Kel'el Ware the No. 15 overall pick, a decision that surprised quite a few. Ware is a more or less traditional rim protector at the five spot, supplying elite shot-blocking upside with his 7-foot-5 wingspan and explosive athleticism. Ware can get vertical as well as anybody in the NBA. The thing is, the Heat already have an established starting center in Bam Adebayo.
Ware is going to begin his career in the backup five role, which is absolutely an area of necessity for this Heat squad. Kevin Love has graduated to full-time power forward duties at this stage of his career, while the Thomas Bryant gambit simply did not pay dividends last season. Ware should step into an immediate role behind Adebayo, potentially netting 15-20 minutes per game out of the gate.
That should be enough for the NBA fandom (and the NBA 2K staffers) to get a sense of Ware's immense talent. It was on full display at Summer League, where Ware ranked among the best individual performers. In addition to his megawatt acrobatics on the defensive end, Ware is a legitimate three-level scoring threat. He can produce fruitfully on lobs, or Ware can step behind the 3-point line and stretch a defense.
That is what makes the Heat's decision to draft Ware so fascinating. We saw Adebayo in two-big lineups with Team USA this summer, where Erik Spoelstra has a prominent voice as assistant coach. Adebayo's ability to switch 1-through-5 should make him a perfectly competent four, so long as his frontcourt running mate can space out to the 3-point line. The complementary skill sets of Ware and Adebayo could allow Miami to size up in new and exciting ways.
Point blank, Ware is going to see the floor — potentially even more than your standard backup center. The Heat's player development program is unmatched and Spoelstra tends to maximize individual skill sets. By season's end, Ware probably rates much, much higher than 70.
2. Reed Sheppard, Houston Rockets (73 overall)
Reed Sheppard was far and away the best rookie at Summer League. That only means so much, but the No. 3 overall pick is coming off a historically efficient and effective freshman campaign at Kentucky. Sheppard is flat-out one of the best shooting prospects in recent memory and his basketball IQ has always been a strength. He should plug comfortably into a niche role for the Houston Rockets.
The question is, can Sheppard contribute beyond a niche role in Houston? Depth is working against him, as the Rockets are brimming with quality young players, but Sheppard has a special set of skills. That shooting is going to get him on the floor, and if we're to believe our eyes at Summer League, Sheppard is far more than a standstill shooter. His role was stubbornly limited under John Calipari at Kentucky, but Sheppard looked plenty confident handling point guard duties for the Rockets in Las Vegas.
If Sheppard can weaponize his shooting and rapid-fire processing on the ball, nixing defenders with quick moves to the basket and a feather-soft floater, he is going to climb the NBA hierarchy with a quickness. There is absolutely a world in which Sheppard is the best player from this draft. Moreover, he could very well be the best rookie, assuming Houston finds enough playing time for him.
Fred VanVleet isn't long for the Rockets' starting lineup. His veteran guidance was essential last season, but Sheppard profiles as an obvious successor — the sort of player Houston should start ramping up now, not later. Sheppard can scale his role up or down to fit the Rockets' needs. With Amen Thompson and Jalen Green hoarding on-ball reps, not to mention Alperen Sengun's playmaking chops at the five spot, Sheppard's shooting and connective instincts should be plenty useful.
For my money, he is going to finish the season rated closer to 80 than 70.
1. Zach Edey, Memphis Grizzlies (72 overall)
Zach Edey is my pick to win Rookie of the Year. He's coming off the most dominant two-year stretch in recent college basketball history and he's going to a great situation. The Memphis Grizzlies are going to compete for a playoffs spot this season, assuming everybody's healthy. Edey has a real opportunity to not just play a lot of minutes, but to potentially start games at the five spot.
There are staunch skeptics with Edey, whose hulking 7-foot-5 frame encourages polarizing opinions. He does not fit the profile of your "modern" center. He is going to struggle in space defensively, and Edey's post-up diet at Purdue simply will not translate to the next level. NBA offenses rarely prioritize the post-up. Even the 76ers and Joel Embiid went away from it because it's too easy to defend.
Edey, however, is an outlier. He is going to have the matchup advantage on the block in 99 of 100 matchups. Maybe 100 of 100. The Grizzlies won't just feed Edey on the block, but he is going to set thunderous screens to free up Ja Morant. From there, Edey is an easy target diving to the rim. He can seal off his man, establish position, and finish with extreme efficiency around the basket. Edey led the NCAA in dunks and he could accomplish that feat in the NBA in due time. The 22-year-old is not solely reliant on his size either. Edey has exceptional touch on floaters and hook shots, even out to the free throw line. He is going to score prolifically and efficiently, whether it's on limited touches or a steadfast diet.
The defensive concerns are valid, but Edey has worked hard to improve his mobility. His 7-foot-11 wingspan will make up for a lot. Even when Edey concedes a blow-by on the perimeter, he's capable of recovering and swatting a shot from behind. When he's planted inside in drop coverage, Edey is an influential deterrent. Guards generally don't want to challenge Edey mano a mano at the rim.
Edey is going to the perfect situation, essentially fulfilling the Steven Adams role in Memphis' rotation. Ja Morant is going to feed him handsomely out of pick-and-rolls, while Jaren Jackson Jr. is quite possibly the ideal frontcourt complement with his 3-point shooting and defensive ground coverage. The Griz shoot 3s at a high level, defend their tails off, and love to push the tempo. That last bit clashes with Edey's general style, but both sides should figure it out. Edey's endurance is way underrated. He was playing full NCAA Tournament games for Purdue as the offensive centerpiece. He won't need to work nearly as hard in Memphis.
I'll wager right now that Edey has the highest overall rating of NBA rookies when the season ends.