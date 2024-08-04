3 teams desperate enough to trade for Russell Wilson if he loses Steelers’ job
As of now, Russell Wilson is the favorite to start the Pittsburgh Steelers' season under center. How long he remains in poll position, however, is yet to be determined.
Limited to individual work in the early days of training camp due to a lingering calf injury, Wilson has ceded first team snaps to Justin Fields out of necessity. Fields has seized the opportunity and made a strong impression on Steelers personnel, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
What once felt like a cleanly bifurcated QB room has become deeply muddled. It always made sense to give Fields a fair shot. Both of the Steelers' QBs are on one-year contracts. Wilson has no long-term equity in the Steelers' franchise, and vice versa. If Fields, who is a decade younger with far more "upside," is up to the task, it would be borderline malpractice not to start him.
That said, if Fields does win the job, it leads to unavoidable questions about Russ' future. He's the nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback, a former champion. He has the cachet to make life uncomfortable in Pittsburgh if he so chooses.
Whether he accepts his demotion with grace or with bloodlust, Wilson will invariably become an intriguing trade target for a number of teams. It will be hard for Wilson to carve out a starting role outside of Pittsburgh, but there are teams undecided at the position who could value the 35-year-old's experience and leadership. Teams could also target Russ as an upgrade to their backup QB situation, assuming Wilson is open to such an arrangement (although, if he is, the Steelers would presumably aim to keep him).
Here are a few teams that could end up desperate enough to put in a bid for the once-great quarterback if Wilson loses his starting job in Pittsburgh before he ever really claimed it.
3. Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers were an abject disaster last season. Dave Canales is an acclaimed offensive mind and he should work wonders for Bryce Young. The 2023 No. 1 overall pick was gravely misused and underserved last season. The team around him was unacceptable.
Young was not blameless in the Panthers' two-win campaign, but the Panthers' success (or lack thereof) was largely out of his control. Yes, Young is small for the QB position. And yes, he made some mind-boggling decisions on a weekly basis. That said, it's easy to forgive the kid when he's playing behind that Panthers O-line,. Young was under a constant barrage of pressure, forced to make reads at light speed and press for a team that was constantly playing from behind.
Hopefully this season sees improvement across the board, both individually and circumstantially. Still, the Panthers could aim to light a fire under Young. Andy Dalton can adequately serve in the "veteran mentor" role, but there are clear parallels between Young and Russ, an "undersized" QB who made the most of his athleticism and won a Super Bowl because of it.
There's potential for a strong mentor-mentee relationship to bloom, even if it's in the spirit of competition. Carolina probably wants to see how smooth things are with Canales at the helm before drastic moves are made, but if the Panthers experience early turbulence, few teams in the NFL are more likely to get desperate.
2. Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders are one of the few teams with an ongoing QB battle. Gardner Minshew inked a two-year, $25 million contract in the offseason and immediately became the presumed favorite to start the season under center. Strong internal faith in NFL sophomore Aidan O'Connell, however, has kept the verdict undecided.
Frankly, it's difficult to imagine Russ knocking either off their pedestal in Vegas. Minshew was better last season (and made the Pro Bowl as a result). O'Connell has legitimate arm talent and the support of Davante Adams, among others. Russ would complicate the situation unnecessarily.
And yet, desperation is a funny thing. Antonio Pierce won the head coaching job after a strong finish to the 2023 campaign. There are now high expectations following this team. We saw signs of life. That means the fanbase will hold Las Vegas' feet to the fire. An underwhelming season with underwhelming, unproven QB options won't do.
Minshew is a career backup. He filled in admirably for Anthony Richardson in Indianapolis last season, but let's not prop him up as an obvious full-time starter. O'Connell has talent, but he also has breakdowns in decision-making that are tinged by youth. There's a decent chance he is not prepared to lead a postseason contender.
If the Raiders don't feel great about their outlook, if there's any lingering uncertainty, then perhaps Wilson could enter the fray. Before his move to Pittsburgh, many speculated about Las Vegas as an ideal Russ destination. It's a huge, unique market, there is serious playmaking firepower on the field, and the vibes are immaculate with Pierce commanding the sideline.
1. Green Bay Packers
This would be contingent upon Wilson's ability and willingness to accept the backup role. The Green Bay Packers just made Jordan Love the highest-paid QB in NFL history. $55 million annually. There isn't a chance in hell that Wilson leapfrogs him in the Packers depth chart. It would take a once-in-a-lifetime disaster of a follow-up campaign from Love.
That said, backup QB is an area of concern for the Packers. Sean Clifford hasn't shown much in sparse opportunities and there's no reason for immediate faith in seventh-round pick Michael Pratt. If Love gets hit with the injury bug, Green Bay goes from an upstart contender to a potential bottom-feeder. The Packers are aiming high after winning a playoff game in Love's first season under center. To aim high, you need multiple viable options at QB. Just ask the 49ers.
Say what you will about Russ and his viability as a starter, but he would rank among the very best reserves in the NFL. The Steelers will surely want a bankable alternative to Fields, but if Green Bay comes with a real trade offer — a simple late-round pick probably does the trick — Pittsburgh would be silly not to take the value.
Wilson would give Love a solid mentor and a reasonably dependable stopgap. He's not what he once was, but Wilson can still manage an offense effectively. He'll pick up the playbook quickly and give the Packers' second team immediate credibility. Packers GM Brian Gutekunst has expressed a desire to develop young QBs on the back burner, but while Clifford and Pratt percolate, Wilson would give the Packers a legitimate, game-ready option in Love's stead.