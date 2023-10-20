3 teams that should call to save Michael Thomas from New Orleans
With the New Orleans Saints in freefall, which teams should be angling for veteran WR Michael Thomas?
1. Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens entered the season with plans to throw the ball more under new offensive coordinator Todd Monken. The result? Only the Bears and Falcons have fewer receiving yards through six weeks. That's rather poor company. A couple weeks ago, Lamar Jackson explicitly called out his receivers for dropped passes.
There isn't a complete absence of talent in the Baltimore WR room. Zay Flowers, a rookie first-round pick, immediately established his spot atop the depth chart. He possesses game-changing speed and a strong rapport with Jackson. Odell Beckham Jr. has his reputation for a reason. Rashod Bateman has been a solid second fiddle for years.
Still, it's hard not to be underwhelmed by the results. Flowers is small and speedy, which could make him better suited to WR2 duties with a more traditional top receiver like Michael Thomas in the mix. Beckham was supposed to fill that hole on the Ravens' roster, but he's 30 years old coming off a gnarly knee injury. He's not the Odell of old, and Bateman has been the most drop-prone of the group to open the season.
It took Flowers six weeks to score his first touchdown. Thomas is a proven red zone threat for one of the NFL's shakiest red zone offenses. Factor in the experience factor and the simple need for more reliable offensive talent on the roster, and Thomas would make a profound difference for Monken and the Ravens. One has to imagine Jackson would welcome the addition, and it's important to keep your MVP content.
This feels like the best possible marriage of need and talent for Thomas.