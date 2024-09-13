3 trades the Dolphins can make for Tua insurance following another scary injury
The Miami Dolphins worst nightmare has come true.
Last night on Thursday Night Football, Tua Tagovailoa rushed for a first down before being drilled by Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. When Tua hit the ground, he appeared to be unconscious and concussed.
This quickly picked the debates back up as to whether Tua should retire or not. He has a long history of concussions and with each additional concussion, he's risking more and more of his brain and his future. He's still just a young man at the end of the day. Tua has his whole life ahead of him.
But football is a business, at the end of the day. The Dolphins will need to continue looking out for their roster if Tua is out for significant time or even opts to retire. The answer isn't Skylar Thompson, that's for sure. But the Dolphins could find their answer in a trade around the league.
A Dolphins-Colts trade that puts Joe Flacco back in a starting role
Last season, Joe Flacco took the NFL by storm when he took over for injured Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. Flacco threw for 1,600 yards and 13 touchdowns in just five games for the Browns. That's good for well over 300 yards per game and nearly three touchdowns per game.
Sadly for the Flacco fans, the Browns quickly discarded him when Watson returned healthy this year. That leaves Flacco as the backup for the Indianapolis Colts, where he could be needed given the style of play for Colts QB Anthony Richardson.
The Colts have Sam Ehlinger as their third-string quarterback, so there is a way that they would be willing to move Flacco. Flacco is much better than Ehlinger, but he would provide more value if he was traded for draft picks.
As for the Dolphins, if Flacco could recreate his magic from last year, he would be incredible with the Dolphins. The Dolphins have a ton more offensive firepower than the Browns do. Giving Flacco a duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle would be more speed than Flacco has ever thrown to in his career.
If any available quarterback is going to take the Dolphins to the postseason, it would be Joe Flacco.
A Dolphins-Eagles trade that gives Kenny Pickett a second chance at starting
The Miami Dolphins front office and coaching staff have made it very apparent that they're going to be adding a quarterback this season. While they have stated that they would prefer a veteran option at quarterback to finish the season, there's a chance that the Dolphins look into landing a former first-round pick that's really never been given the chance to succeed.
I'm talking about the former Pittsburgh Steelers first-round pick, Kenny Pickett, who's now a member of the Philadelphia Eagles. Pickett has flashed some potential, from time to time, despite being one of the hardest-critiqued signal callers in the league.
Though Pickett has struggled, he's been dealt pretty bad hands so far in his NFL career. He worked with potentially the worst offensive mind in football, Matt Canada, which can be directly attributed to his struggles early on.
Pickett would fare much better than he did in Pittsburgh as a member of the Dolphins. The weapons, scheme and play calling is so much better in Miami than anything Pickett has ever seen.
The Eagles don't really need Pickett as they have a third quarterback, Tanner McKee. McKee isn't the best option, but he would just be a backup. Pickett would be the starter in Miami and he's a much better option than what the Dolphins have in that room right now.
A Dolphins-49ers trade that brings Josh Dobbs to Miami
Whenever a quarterback room is being questioned, there's one name that constantly gets brought up as somebody who could be traded to fill another team's need. It's Josh Dobbs of the San Fransisco 49ers, the team's third-string quarterback.
The reason that Dobbs has landed in all of these trade rumors is because for 49ers have Brock Purdy and Brandon Allen ahead of him on the depth chart. Despite being a third-stringer at this point, Dobbs would serve as the backup for a good majority of the league while also being able to compete for a starting spot in some situations.
One of those situations where Dobbs could fight for the chance to start is with the Dolphins. If Tua misses significant time, or at worst retires, Dobbs would be a much better option than Skylar Thompson.
Dobbs dazzled last year with the Vikings from time to time. He wasn't great, but he showed some serious promise. Given the weapons that the Dolphins have, all a quarterback needs to do is make simple throws and get the ball in the hands of the playmakers. Dobbs would be an upgraded game manager over Skylar Thompson without a doubt.