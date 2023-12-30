3 trades Philadelphia 76ers need to make after missing on OG Anunoby
OG Anunoby is on his way to the Philadelphia 76ers' division rival. Here is where Daryl Morey and the front office can pivot.
The Philadelphia 76ers have a ton of moveable contracts ahead of the 2024 NBA trade deadline. One rumored target was Toronto Raptors All-Defense candidate OG Anunoby, but the New York Knicks struck first. The 26-year-old is on his way to the Sixers' division rival, complicating Daryl Morey's trade deadline priorities list.
Toronto still has a few viable trade candidates for Philadelphia to consider, from Pascal Siakam to Dennis Schroder to Gary Trent Jr. That said, expect Morey to canvass the entire league in search of potential upgrades. Any doubts about the Sixers' ability to compete post-James Harden have been expelled. Joel Embiid is back on the MVP track and Tyrese Maxey should start in the All-Star game. The Sixers' depth around Embiid has never been better and Nick Nurse has lived up to his reputation.
Of note, the Sixers have the ability to clear up roughly $60 million in cap space next summer. The Sixers will check in on stars — Zach LaVine has been tied to Philadelphia — but don't expect Morey to splurge on significant long-term money unless it's too good to pass up. The Sixers have the chance to out-spend every other contender in the offseason.
That being said, here are a few reasonable trade propositions to take advantage of Philadelphia's wealth of tradeable assets without breaking the bank.
3. Sixers can boost frontcourt offense with Kelly Olynyk trade
The Sixers would face significant competition for Kelly Olynyk, who figures to appeal to just about every contender in the final year of his expiring contract, worth $12.2 million. The Sixers dump Marcus Morris' expiring contract ($17.1 million) while also cutting ties with Jaden Springer, one of the team's few promising young pieces outside of Tyrese Maxey.
That said, Nick Nurse hasn't committed to playing Springer ahead of Philadelphia's myriad veterans on the wing. The 6-foot-4 guard out of Tennessee has the defensive chops to hold down a rotation spot with the Utah Jazz, however, and he's still quite young for a third-year player at 21 years old.
Olynyk would absorb (and vastly improve upon) the Morris minutes in Philadelphia, while also stealing reps from Paul Reed, Robert Covington, and Kelly Oubre. Olynyk wouldn't help the Sixers much on defense, but he's a versatile offensive 7-footer who can share the floor with Joel Embiid or operate as his primary backup (I would hesitate to endorse Olynyk completely excising Paul Reed from the rotation, though).
For the season, Olynyk is averaging 7.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.8 assists on .542/.407/.894 splits in 21.8 minutes. Utah has moved away from Olynyk in the early stages of their rebuild, but his value as a frontcourt floor-spacer and passing hub is well documented. We have seen Olynyk's role scale up and down depending on the personnel around him in recent years. He is capable of explosive offensive nights and he would give the Sixers a particularly strong boost in non-Embiid games.
The Sixers also need another ball-handler behind Tyrese Maxey. Kris Dunn has been a notable contributor since his arrival in Utah late last season. He's a hard-nosed defender who can handle some backup point guard reps in the regular season.