NBA trade rumors: Philadelphia 76ers prepared to go all-in pursing two star wings
The Philadelphia 76ers are expected to look at both Zach LaVine and O.G. Anunoby ahead of the NBA trade deadline.
The Philadelphia 76ers are 19-8 with the NBA's No. 2 offense and No. 2 defense. Those citing the Sixers' soft schedule were silenced Wednesday night, when Joel Embiid scored 51 points on 25 shots en route to victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves, who happen to possess the NBA's No. 1 defense — and the undisputed DPOY frontrunner, Rudy Gobert.
It's difficult to express uninhibited faith in the Sixers after years of postseason failure, but there's a new coach in town and Joel Embiid is playing the best basketball of his career. Moreover, Tyrese Maxey has made The Leap and he should strongly be considered to start in the All-Star game.
Philadelphia has two legitimate stars and the deepest supporting cast of Embiid's career. James Harden was undeniably impactful during his time with the Sixers, but Maxey's leap has reduced the sting of his departure. Add in the wing depth of Tobias Harris, De'Anthony Melton, Nico Batum, Robert Covington, and Marcus Morris Sr. — all of whom are playing meaningful, mostly positive minutes — and the Sixers are very much in the contenders' circle. There's really no argument against their inclusion.
That said, Daryl Morey is always star-hunting, eager to maximize the Sixers' title window as Embiid progresses through his prime. The Sixers have three movable first-round picks, a metric ton of expiring contracts, and a couple young prospects to pique the interest of teams looking to reset.
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, two names to keep an eye on with respect to Philadelphia are Chicago Bulls two-guard Zach LaVine and Toronto Raptors wing OG Anunoby.
The Sixers should absolutely look to upgrade the roster where it's possible. The team desperately needs another ball-handler, for example. But, it's important to learn from history. A lack of continuity has damned Philadelphia in the past. Embiid is all too familiar with cycling through new teammates season after season, deadline after deadline.
Philadelphia looks really good right now. The Sixers have always been a dominant regular season team with Embiid, but there's a real sense of sustainability with the current group. Even if you're not convinced Embiid, Maxey, and a bunch of solid wings is enough to get Philadelphia over the hump and into the Finals, it's important for the Sixers to target not just any star, but the right star.
That's what makes the Zach LaVine mention so interesting. It's clear the Sixers are at least keeping tabs on LaVine's availability as the Bulls' season spirals out of control. The recent surge in production from Coby White only strengthens the logic behind dumping LaVine and hitting the reset button in Chicago.
LaVine is great. Maybe not No. 1 star great, like the Bulls need him to be, but he's a gifted athlete and a skilled scorer who can blame poor circumstances for his lack of high-level success in the NBA. His smooth 3-point stroke, bursty drives, and ability to shoulder the ball-handling load alongside Tyrese Maxey would certainly benefit the Sixers.
On the flip side, however, LaVine is a negative defender. He's a skinny 6-foot-5 guard who has never shown much interest in translating his preternatural athletic gifts into consistent stops. Pair that with Tyrese Maxey in the backcourt, instead of De'Anthony Melton or Nico Batum, and suddenly the Sixers' No. 2 defense has a major hole. Frankly, LaVine is a worse defensive fit next to Maxey than James Harden. That is a concern.
Also, there's the health problem. LaVine is only 28 years old, but his track record is extremely spotty on the injury front. He's currently in the middle of a months-long absence due to foot inflammation. He appeared in 77 games last season, but 67 the year before that, 58 the year before that, 60 the year before that, 63 the year before that, and 24 the year before that. You get the point. Aside from LaVine never being eligible for regular season awards under the new CBA, the Sixers can't rely on LaVine to be available when the games matter most. He hasn't even been to the playoffs lately.
I'm hesitant to endorse LaVine as the "right" star for Philadelphia. It depends on the price, ultimately, but there's reason to believe the Sixers are better with the ball in Maxey's hands and a slew of superior defenders on the perimeter. That's why OG Anunoby is, in turn, extremely interesting as a Sixers target.
He doesn't provide the same offensive dynamism as LaVine, but Anunoby is a competent shooter who can use his strength and footwork to work the in-between game for buckets. On defense, however, Anunoby would completely change the Sixers' calculus for the better. He would immediately cover the Jayson Tatum assignment in the playoffs. He is Philadelphia's best bet to keep Giannis Antetokounmpo at bay or to stifle Damian Lillard with length at the point of attack.
Anunoby is on track for a second straight All-Defensive team nomination. He's averaging 14.7 points and 4.0 rebounds on .469/.372/.692 splits, with 1.0 steal and 2.2 deflections per game. LaVine will post sexier numbers and populate the highlight reel, but Anunoby would improve the Sixers' title odds and finally land an elite big wing defender next to Joel Embiid post-Ben Simmons and Jimmy Butler.
It's important to note that Anunoby also has a history of injuries, but he's two years younger than LaVine and the fit is far more palatable.
The Sixers should also toss their hat into the ring for Lauri Markkanen, but I'd expect the bidding to far exceed their capacity to spend.