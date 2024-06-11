3 WNBA players not named Caitlin Clark who were snubbed for Team USA
The 2024 U.S. Olympics women's basketball roster was released and Caitlin Clark's name was nowhere to be found. With the WNBA in a pivotal state of trajectory, some questioned the move and screamed the word "snubbed" to the top of their lounges.
Some critics emphasized the importance of marketing the league, sending the most popular player (Clark) to France even if she isn't one of the 12 best. The USA would likely win their eighth gold medal regardless.
Clark will most likely make the Olympic team in 2028 (Los Angeles) and her missing this year's opportunity isn't the end of the world. The 2024 roster was criticized by most with Diana Taurasi's age being questioned, and Chelsea Gray making the team without playing one game this season.
Although the questions to Taurasi and Gray are valid, they are two veterans who have won at the highest level and have already built the chemistry. However, three players were snubbed from this year's Olympic roster.
Here are three players that are not named Clark, that were snubbed from this year's roster.
Dearica Hamby -- F, Los Angeles Sparks
Dearica Hamby may not be the first forward that comes to mind but she is one of the reasons why the Sparks are on a two-game win streak. She has been able to mentor younger players such as Cameron Brink, Rickea Jackson, Zia Cooke, and others.
Hamby has been on a mission this season. She continues to demonstrate why she should be considered for most improved. She is currently fifth in scoring, averaging 20 points per game, and second in rebounding averaging 11.5 boards per game.
The Wake Forest product is physical, can shoot from all three phases of the floor, and can lock in on defense. Her usage rate is 24.6 percent and she is an unselfish player.
Team USA could have used her in high pick-and-rolls and she would have spaced the floor for them. With the smaller perimeter in Olympic play, she would have been able to lock in to a front court role.
Hamby is a player who doesn't mind guarding all five positions and she does not get comfortable with shooting the outside shot.
Natasha Cloud -- G, Phoenix Mercury
Natasha Cloud may not be a name that people agree with but she is a catalyst that can push this roster. She is averaging 11.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 7.6 assists, and 1.8 steals per game this year.
The nine-year veteran's stat line may not jump off the page but she is consistent and she can facilitate the offense. She is a leader and would be able to fit in with any lineup and impact the game in multiple ways.
Although there are guards on the 2024 Olympic roster who average more points than her, she can impact the game in the clutch and she can adjust to the physical FIBA play. She is one of the few combo guards who can focus on scoring or distributing the ball.
Cloud is overlooked because of her style of leadership and how she puts her teammates first. She is a guard who deserves to be on the roster and can play in any system because of her IQ for the game.
Arike Ogunbowale -- G, Dallas Wings
Arike Ogunbowale has been on a historical tear this season as she is averaging 26.4 points per game (second in the league). Critics highlight the fact that she struggles to impact the game in other ways besides scoring.
The Notre Dame product is a solid teammate and she elevated the franchise to the second round of the playoffs with her playmaking ability. She is averaging 26.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 3.2 steals while shooting 92.6 percent from the charity stripe.
Ogunbowale is a high-volume shooter but this season, she has had to shoot a lot due to Satou Sabally and Natasha Howard being out of the lineup. On team USA, she wouldn't have to worry about injury or being without other talent.
The six-year veteran would be able to provide Team USA with a scorer who can create their offense and score in crunch time. She could draw two defenders and open up her teammates.