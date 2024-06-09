Caitlin Clark's coach warns rest of WNBA after leaving her off Olympic team
By Mark Powell
Caitlin Clark is a rookie, and has played under 15 games professionally in the WNBA. There are many deserving WNBA players, including those who made the roster, who have a right to represent their country over Clark in Paris. I am not here to make any argument to the contrary.
The majority of arguments in favor of Clark making the Olympic team over some of her fellow WNBA players have been made by, frankly, pundits who didn't pay attention to the league prior to this season, let alone the international game.
The U.S. women's national basketball team hasn't lost an Olympic game since 1992. They ought to win gold, with or without Clark. I can understand why they'd rather give 41-year-old Diana Taurasi one last run at gold than Clark, a player who will likely finish her professional career with plenty of international caps under her belt.
Missing the Olympics is a blessing in disguise for Caitlin Clark
What missing out on the Olympics does do for Clark, though, is provide additional motivation to get better. This is not Isiah Thomas getting left off the Dream Team, but it is a surprising omission of the best player from the most intriguing WNBA rookie class in recent memory, and quite possibly ever. For her part, though, Clark has said all the right things.
“I’m excited for the girls that are on the team,” Clark said on Sunday. “I know it’s the most competitive team in the world and I know it could’ve gone either way, me being on the team or me not being on the team. I’m excited for them, gonna be rooting them on to win gold. I was a kid that grew up watching the Olympics, it’ll be fun to watch them.”
Clark's coach wasn't as politically correct, suggesting that those in charge of choosing the Team USA representatives "woke a monster” with their decision. Who am I to disagree?
WNBA has been warned: Caitlin Clark is on a mission
The Iowa product, again, knows her place in this league. Every comment she makes is dissected beyond comprehension, which is why it's all the more impressive that I, a media pundit at best, have little more to add to her own commentary.
“Honestly, no disappointment,” Clark said. “I think it just gives you something to work for. It’s a dream, hopefully one day I can be there. I think it’s just a little bit more motivation. You remember that and hopefully when four years comes back around, I can be there.”
Clark will never admit as much, but if she were to use such a moment as fuel, no one would blame her. Heck, Clark hasn't had a moment to breathe since the NCAA Tournament ended. The WNBA Draft was weeks later, followed by training camp, preseason games, the Fever's regular season and more. The Olympic break were give her a month off to reset, all the while watching a team she was left off of likely win gold.
Most of us would pay for that sort of motivational guidance.