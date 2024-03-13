4 Chiefs who won’t be back if they lock in L’Jarius Sneed to new contract
The Kansas City Chiefs must learn to prioritize in free agency. Signing L'Jarius Sneed long term may not be in their best interest.
By Mark Powell
2. Chiefs can't bring back Clyde Edwards-Helaire
I give Clyde Edwards-Helaire credit for preparing for life after football -- CEH is in nursing school and wants to work in the health field when he hangs up his cleats. Edwards-Helaire isn't just a former Chief, he is a Kansas City hero. During the KC parade shooting, Edwards-Helaire helped one child find his father.
Yet, the NFL is a business. While Edwards-Helaire will always be beloved in Kansas City, he is also a running back, and one who has proven to be replaceable on the field the last few years. CEH could be brought back at a cheap rate, but the Chiefs don't want to spend much money on their backfield. Jerick McKinnon is also a free agent, and he is more important to the Chiefs offensive attack behind Isiah Pacheco than Edwards-Helaire is.
As Fansided's Joel Wagler notes, if Edwards-Helaire is willing to come back and earn his spot, then perhaps there's enough money in the budget for him.
"Despite everything, over the last few games, CEH showed a lot of energy when he had the ball in his hands and provided some spark in the back-up role to Isiah Pacheco. Maybe that will be enough to garner some interest this offseason," Wagler wrote. "The only way he returns is if he wants to come back at a small salary and Coach Andy Reid feels comfortable with him due to his familiarity with the Chiefs system."