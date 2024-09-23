4 San Francisco 49ers to blame for blowing it in Week 3 vs. Rams
The San Francisco 49ers could not have gotten off to a better start to their season, dominating the New York Jets at home without Christian McCaffrey. Since that thrilling win on Monday Night Football, things have only gone downhill for San Francisco.
Not only did the injury bug bite them hard, but the Niners lost their Week 2 game against former backup quarterback Sam Darnold and the Minnesota Vikings.
Week 3 was an opportunity for the Niners to get back on track against fellow NFC West opponent, the Los Angeles Rams. For much of the game, it appeared as if they had gotten back on track. They led 14-0 at the end of the first quarter. They led 21-14 at the end of three quarters. A brutal fourth quarter cost them the game and dropped their record to 1-2. Some players in particular are to blame for this heartbreaking result.
4) Ronnie Bell's drop cost the 49ers in a huge way
The injuries to McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, and George Kittle meant that others were going to have to step up for the 49ers to find a way to win. Sure, guys like Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings, and Jordan Mason were healthy, but it felt like someone unexpected was going to have to step up in a big spot. Second-year wideout Ronnie Bell had that chance.
Bell, a seventh-round pick in 2023 with just six receptions under his belt (all coming last season) entering this game, was on the field with the Niners attempting to re-take the lead after the Rams had tied the game late in the fourth quarter.
Brock Purdy threw him a perfect pass for what would've been a huge gain, but the 24-year-old dropped it. The Niners would've been in prime position to win the game or at the very least send it to overtime, but this drop wound up being the focal point in a drive that ended in a punt. The Rams would win the game after getting the ball back.
Bell had three targets, securing just one of them for 13 yards. This drop proved to be the difference between 2-1 and 1-2.
3) Jake Moody's missed field goal loomed large
The 49ers selected Jake Moody in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft hoping that he'd be their kicker for a long time. Having a reliable kicker is more valuable than most fans give them credit for.
To begin this season, Moody looked like the solid kicker San Francisco expected him to be. He played a huge role in their Week 1 win, drilling all six of his field goal attempts and both of his extra points. He was limited to one field goal attempt in Week 2 but made it, paired with another two extra points.
Moody got off to a good start in Week 3, drilling all three of his extra points and his first field goal attempt. His second attempt, though, proved to be extremely costly.
The Niners were ahead 24-17, holding the opportunity to go up by two scores with less than three minutes to go when Jake Moody lined up for a 55-yard field goal. A 55-yard attempt is no freebie, but it's the kind of kick a player like Moody should be making, especially indoors. That miss gave the Rams a chance to tie the game, which they did in the following possession.
2) The 49ers defense crumbled against the short-handed Rams
The Niners have dealt with injuries, but perhaps no team in the NFL is more beaten up right now than the Rams. Both of the Rams star relievers, Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, were out. Three of their offensive linemen in Steve Avila, Jonah Jackson, and Joe Noteboom were out. This felt like a game that the Niners should've won comfortably.
Sure, the Rams have Sean McVay who can get the most out of just about anybody, but the Niners have Kyle Shanahan. There's no excuse for allowing this Rams team to score 13 fourth-quarter points, 20 second-half points, and 27 points overall, yet that's what happened.
Charvarius Ward continued his shaky start to the season by allowing Tutu Atwell to record a huge 50-yard reception which led to the game-tying touchdown. De'Vondre Campbell continued to make Niners fans miss Dre Greenlaw by committing an extremely costly penalty allowing the Rams to get into field goal range and eventually drill the game-winner.
The Rams were held to just 10 points against a shoddy Arizona Cardinals defense, yet they were able to top that total in one quarter to defeat the Niners. Truly an unacceptable result.
1) Brandon Aiyuk continued his disappointing start to the season
Brandon Aiyuk made sure to cause a scene immediately after the Niners fell in the Super Bowl as he wanted a new contract. Finally, after a trade request was made and the entire offseason dragged on, the Niners and Aiyuk agreed to a massive extension, keeping him in San Francisco for the foreseeable future.
That deal was deserved for Aiyuk who had proven to be an elite receiver for the Niners, but also came with expectation that he'd continue his elite play if not improve upon it. So far this season, Aiyuk has not stepped up.
It was acceptable to excuse Aiyuk for an underwhelming Week 1 performance as he hadn't practiced all preseason, but he continued to struggle in Week 2 and then reeled in just five receptions for 48 yards on Sunday.
The Niners needed Aiyuk to step up in a big way with McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, and George Kittle all out with injuries, but he failed to do that. Jauan Jennings put together a career day, but Aiyuk looked like any ordinary receiver out there. For the Niners to go anywhere this season, especially with the injuries they have, they're going to need Aiyuk to show his worth.