4 SF Giants who won't be back not named Gabe Kapler
In addition to searching for a new manager, the Giants may have some on-field replacements to seek out for these four players coming off disappointing seasons.
After leading the San Fransico Giants to 107 wins just a couple of seasons ago, the organization seemingly asked manager Gabe Kapler what he's done for them lately — firing him before the season's final series even started.
The Giants were 295-248 in Kapler's four seasons as manager. He won NL Manager of the Year in 2021.
Kapler appears to be the fall guy for a failed roster not built for long-term success, even with many pre-arbitration young players. Farhan Zaidi, Giants president of baseball operations, plans to have team principal partner and legendary catcher Buster Posey be a "key component" in their search for a new manager and recruiting free agents to come to play for the Giants.
Zaidi has been vocal in making it known he does seek out Posey's opinion. It wouldn't be shocking if he became a contender for the managerial position. While he may be content in his role with the team's ownership and as an advisor, he would be a fan favorite to get the job.
After getting a new manager, Zaidi's to-do list includes replacing some key figures who will likely not be back with the Giants in 2024.
4. Brandon Crawford won't be back with the Giants next season
Brandon Crawford grew up in the Bay Area and was a Giants fan. Crawford had a dream-come-true moment when the Giants drafted him in the 2008 MLB Amateur Draft. He went on to play for his favorite team for 13 seasons, helping them win World Series championships in 2012 and 2014.
This season was the final of his current two-year contract worth $32 million. Crawford hasn't announced his retirement, but he was able to say goodbye to Giants fans in his final home games at Oracle Park. If Crawford doesn't retire, he will likely have to play elsewhere as the Giants plan to move on to the shortstop position.
Crawford was a three-time All-Star, a four-time Gold Glove winner, and a Silver Slugger winner. For his career, Crawford hit .250/.319/.396 with 1,392 hits, 290 doubles, 146 home runs, 669 runs scored, and 744 RBI.
He is without a doubt a Giants legend and will be a hard personality and performer to replace.