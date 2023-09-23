Who are the best former EuroLeague players in the NBA?
Plenty of former EuroLeague players now reside in the NBA. Some are role players, and some are stars, but who are the best? Here's our top 5 former EuroLeague players in the NBA.
4. Sasha Vezenkov, Olympiacos to the Sacramento Kings
Forty years ago, Georgi Glouchkov became the first NBA player ever from the Eastern European bloc. The Bulgarian forward played for the Phoenix Suns in the 1985-86 season. Now, Glouchkov is President of the Bulgarian Basketball Federation and the next Bulgarian forward is trying to leave their mark in the NBA: Sasha Vezenkov.
Vezenkov, aged 28, is signing with the Sacramento Kings after winning the 2022-23 EuroLeague MVP award with Greek club Olympiacos last season. He led the Reds to the championship game where they came up short against Real Madrid. In the season before, They lost in the semifinals to a Vasilije Micic buzzer-beater.
Vezenkov will fit perfectly with the Kings. We analyzed his game in-depth earlier this summer; he’s one of the best off-ball scorers in the game. He’s a knock-down spot-up shooter with a lightning-quick release, a great cutter and screener, and uses his touch perfectly in the 8-17 feet range to remain impactful across the court. He’ll be awesome next to Domantas Sabonis and De’Aaron Fox, and could maybe help the Kings make it to the second round and beyond next season.