Who are the best former EuroLeague players in the NBA?
Plenty of former EuroLeague players now reside in the NBA. Some are role players, and some are stars, but who are the best? Here's our top 5 former EuroLeague players in the NBA.
3. Bojan Bogdanovic, Fenerbahce to the Brooklyn Nets, now with the Detroit Pistons
Croatian forward Bojan Bogdanovic is entering his tenth season in the NBA. In the summer of 2014, he left Fenerbahce and EuroLeague behind and signed with the Brooklyn Nets. That put an end to a 10-year career in European professional basketball.
Standing 6-foot-7, he’s been a lights-out shooter throughout his career and that’s enabled him to not only remain in the NBA but often start for his teams. He’s a career 40 percent shooter from beyond the arc on nearly 3,500 attempts. He averaged over 20 points per game in 2019-20 with the Utah Jazz and in 59 games with the Detroit Pistons last season he averaged a career-high 21.58 points per game.
Bogdanovic is currently the highest-paid player for the rebuilding Pistons and offers their young core some much-needed floor spacing. While Detroit is likely very happy to keep him alongside Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Jalen Duren, and others they are also probably open to moving him for the right deal.
Only $2 million of his $20 million salary is guaranteed for the 2024-25 season, meaning plenty of teams could look to acquire his shooting at the trade deadline and then cut him before next season.