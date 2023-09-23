Who are the best former EuroLeague players in the NBA?
Plenty of former EuroLeague players now reside in the NBA. Some are role players, and some are stars, but who are the best? Here's our top 5 former EuroLeague players in the NBA.
1. Luka Doncic, from Real Madrid to the Dallas Mavericks
This one was a no-brainer. The Slovenian wunderkind is not only the greatest international prospect of all time, but one of the greatest draft prospects of all time generally and could go down as the best international player to ever play the game at the end of his career.
In Doncic’s last professional season in Europe at age 18, he led Real Madrid to the EuroLeague championship and Liga ACB championship. He also won the EuroLeague Rising Star award for the second season in a row, EuroLeague MVP, EuroLeague Final Four MVP, and Liga ACB MVP. He was one of a kind then and there’s a good chance we never see another 18-year-old take international basketball by storm like that ever again.
He was drafted by the Atlanta Hawks and traded to the Dallas Mavericks for Trae Young and a future first-round pick in the summer of 2018 and after his rookie season, he has made All-NBA first team for every season of his career.
Alongside former teammate Jalen Brunson, he led the Dallas Mavericks to the 2022 Western Conference Finals but missed the playoffs last season after Brunson’s departure to New York. With a full season of Kyrie Irving and some solid off-season moves, Doncic has his sights set on taking the Mavericks back to where they once were.