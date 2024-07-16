5 bold MLB trade deadline predictions that would alter the baseball landscape
By Jacob Mountz
The MLB trade deadline is on July 30. With weeks to go, the hot stove has been burning, but so far, nothing much has been cooking.
That will all change as the deadline draws closer. Players will be on the move and ambitions will either die or come to fruition. And soon, teams will move on from the trade deadline and focus on next year’s free agent class, adjusting their plans after the deadline does or doesn’t go their way.
With the deadline still ahead of us, let’s explore some scenario’s that are bold but are still likely to come true.
Blue Jays trade Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to the Astros
The Astros got off to a very poor start this year but have since bounced back and are within striking distance of both the AL Wild Card and the top spot in the AL West. However, the sting of losing a once-lauded acquisition in Jose Abreu, who severely underperformed since donning an Astros jersey, has left the first base position to Jon Singleton.
The Astros have been known to make a splash or two at the trade deadline. They’ve done it with Justin Verlander and Zack Greinke, now they may be looking for an upgrade at first base. And where is there a better place to look than Toronto?
While Blue Jays GM, Ross Atkins, has so far refused to sell and has said it doesn’t make sense, matters for Toronto are continually getting worse. Atkins’ tune might very well have changed since his words are not aging well. And if there is one team that is very persuasive in trade talks, it is the Astros.
For them, Vladimir Guerrero Jr seems to be a perfect fit. In 371 ABs, Vladdy is slashing .288/.359/.456 with 14 home runs. There is no doubt that the Blue Jays will be getting (and have gotten) several calls on him, but as hinted before, the Astros never compromise. There is a good chance that Vladdy will be playing first base for the Astros next month.
Cody Bellinger would be a perfect fit on the Phillies
The Phillies have come close to winning a World Series this decade, but fell inches short. After taking the NL crown then losing to the Astros in the 2022 World Series, the Phils took one step back losing in the NLCS last year. As ambitious as the Phillies are, they’re not going to sit around with Dave Dombrowski at the helm. They are going to reinforce every glaring weakness with a strength to give their team the slight push it will take to win a championship. But who could help? The Phillies already have an idea.
The Cubs have picked up the phone numerous times to hear offers for Cody Bellinger. Among the callers are, you guessed it, the Philadelphia Phillies who have an opening in centerfield. Bellinger, who is on his second IL stint this season, is slashing .269/.331/.410 with 9 HR through 312 ABs. He is yet to repeat his MVP year success, but last year was a great year for Bellinger and, even as it is this year, his bat can still turn the tide for the Phillies in any postseason match.
Ryan McMahon is what the Yankees need
The Yankees have had tons of trouble scoring runs in recent months. However, the bulk of their offensive and defensive woes come from their infield. While it’s not a one solution fixes all type of problem, there is one trade candidate who can help shore up both of those weaknesses.
Ryan McMahon is a first-time all-star this year and has been floated a trade candidate for the Yankees. Seeing as how the Rockies have had losing records for years now, and likewise, the Yankees have had struggles at third base, McMahon’s left-handed swing and good defensive metrics have always seemed like a perfect fit for the Bronx. Maybe, this is the year he takes the field in pinstripes.
McMahon currently maintains a slash line of .272/.350/.447 with 14 HR through 360 ABs. With club control through 2027, third base would be covered for a long time.
Luis Robert should stay put with the White Sox
With the rough patch the White Sox are going through, everyone appears to be available for what seems to be an ‘everything must go’ fire sale. But, sentiment has been changing. With great trade candidates like Garrett Crochet, Michael Soroka, Michael Kopech, Andrew Vaughn, and Paul DeJong among others, the White Sox are liable to get a nice haul. That brings us to Luis Robert Jr.
Robert Jr. is under club control through 2028. With that time horizon, Robert Jr. can lead the incoming prospects to the postseason. It isn’t likely that any prospects gained from a Robert Jr. trade could replace him. So, right now, it doesn’t make enough sense to trade him unless the trade package is so overwhelming. Chances are, Robert Jr. stays put.
Carlos Estevez gets traded to the crosstown Dodgers
The Dodgers have had loads of pitching trouble this year after injuries ravaged their staff. Luckily, their pitching staff will be at full strength next year with the return of Shohei Ohtani. But the Dodgers are chasing a World Series relentlessly every year. That has been the case since 2018. Even if their chances seem greater next year, that doesn’t mean they’re going to give up on this season no matter how many chips are down. You can be sure the Dodgers are going to be aggressive at the trade deadline. But let’s focus on the bullpen for now.
In the bullpen market, there are two names topping the field: Mason Miller and Carlos Estevez. Miller likely isn’t going anywhere unless the A's are wowed by an offer for more than any reliever is worth. That brings us to Estevez. In the last year of his current Angels’ contract, he is definitely in a new uniform by next month.
With a 2.61 ERA through 31 innings pitched, Estevez is arguably the top reliever on the market. It doesn’t appear the Dodgers will take anything less on their journey to dominate the postseason.