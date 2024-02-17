5 Brandon Ingram trade destinations if Pelicans split up star duo
If the New Orleans Pelicans go the nuclear route, here are a few desirable landing spots for Brandon Ingram.
2. Lakers reunite with Brandon Ingram to placate LeBron James
The Los Angeles Lakers want Trae Young, that much is clear. But Young will have other suitors, and the Lakers run the risk of getting outbid. In that event, Los Angeles will have to turn to a slightly more affordable star to stave off LeBron James' temptation to leave for a more competitive unit. Why not a reunion with Brandon Ingram, who facilitated Anthony Davis' arrival once upon a time?
Ingram never found his stride until arriving in New Orleans, but he is a different player than the one who left L.A. all those years ago. There's reason to believe Ingram would fit just fine next to James and Davis as the Lakers' bonafide third star — a secondary creator and connective force on the wing that can splash 3s, attack the mid-range, and defend multiple positions.
Los Angeles' rotation has been a mess all season. The wings especially. Taurean Prince, Cam Reddish, and Rui Hachimura have all disappointed on some level. Ingram can make Darvin Ham's life easier and minimize the Lakers' unforced errors on the lineup front. Davis, James, Ingram, and Austin Reaves is a solid four. Whether it's D'Angelo Russell or another wing, the Lakers wouldn't need to worry about the starting five producing.
He probably doesn't rise to the level of expectation in Los Angeles' (at times delusional) fanbase, but adding Ingram over the summer would qualify as a huge victory for the Lakers. He can complement the core without taking too much away from LeBron. Trae Young is great, too, but James would be moved entirely off-ball in that setup. Ingram is a more natural fit.