5 NBA All-Stars who will be traded this offseason and where
The NBA All-Star game was an embarrassment, but it could set the stage for an exciting offseason all the same.
2. Cavaliers could trade Donovan Mitchell before it's too late
Donovan Mitchell hits unrestricted free agency in 2025. The Cleveland Cavaliers have been understandably resistant to trading the 27-year-old, but it's becoming increasingly clear that Mitchell does not view Cleveland as his long-term home. According to Howard Beck of The Ringer, NBA executives believe Mitchell will depart once his contract expires. The Cavs could trade him preemptively if the season ends with another first-round exit.
Cleveland is the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference at 36-17. The Cavs ranked near the top of the league defensively last season, too, but a first-round loss to New York killed all positive buzz around the franchise. It's clear the current group has a high regular season floor, but it's fair to question the viability of Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley together in the frontcourt come postseason. The defense is beyond reproach, but the lack of spacing on offense can be problematic.
A leap from Isaac Okoro, as well as the additions of Max Strus and Georges Niang, leaves Cleveland in a better spot than last season. Mitchell has carried his weight, averaging 28.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 6.3 assists on .473/.361/.864 splits in 35.5 minutes. This is not a situation where Mitchell looks disengaged or unhappy. All the same, Cleveland is vulnerable to another letdown, and that could place Mitchell's future squarely in focus next summer.
Teams from all corners of the NBA would line up to engage Cleveland on the Mitchell front. Of course, his impending free agency is a major factor, which could prevent small, non-competitive markets from going all-in. Mitchell is sure to have a list of preferred destinations, starting with LA and New York, but as the Cavs proved, that guarantees very little in terms of where he actually ends up. In terms of probability, Mitchell is battling Trae Young for the title of "most likely All-Star to get traded."