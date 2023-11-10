5 NFL longshots who could actually make the playoffs
As we pass the halfway mark of the NFL season, we think we know who is good and who is bad. Yet, every year, some teams make a second-half run and sneak into the postseason.
By Nick Villano
4. Houston Texans — Playoff Chances: 36 percent
The team that put the Buccaneers season on the brink is the Houston Texans. That win put the Texans directly inside playoff contention status. The Texans are now ninth in the AFC standings, which explains their current percentages to make the playoffs. However, they've had some really good games under their belt, and C.J. Stroud is playing like a top-10 quarterback. Any team with a top-ten quarterback has a chance to make the playoffs.
The Texans face the Bengals this week, a team they are trying to usurp on their way to the playoffs. After that, the only teams currently in a playoff spot they face are the Jaguars and Browns. Cleveland is hardly a scary matchup overall (although that defense will put fear into a rookie), and the Jaguars have had inconsistent weeks. That includes Sep. 24, when the Texans drilled the Jags scoring 37 points.
This team should easily beat teams like the Titans (twice), Jets, Broncos, Cardinals, and Colts. If they get to ten wins, this is probably a playoff team. Can they win six games on their schedule? It seems almost likely.
We know what the odds say, but this is a team that, while inconsistent, is getting better every week. DeMeco Ryans is quickly becoming one of the better coaches in the NFL. Stroud looks like the best QB in his class. Tank Dell is his natural connection partner, while Nico Collins is a good compliment. Everything is trending up for the Texans, and that could include a playoff berth.