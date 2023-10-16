5 non-guaranteed players who could make final NBA rosters
Every NBA season new stars and role players emerge and make a name for themselves as they move from the fringes of the league to an established figure. Here are five non-guaranteed players who could make a final roster.
5. Isaiah Joe and the Oklahoma City Thunder
Even after having a strong 2022-23 NBA season with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Joe is still in the same position he was with the Sixers one year ago: fighting for a final roster spot. The Thunder currently have 20 players on their roster, and Joe is competing for one of six roster spots on the wing.
He is up against Jalen Williams, Victor Oladipo, Lu Dort, Jack White, Aleksej Pokusevski, and Aaron Wiggins. The Thunder also have an abundance of big guards in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, and Vasilije Micic meaning minutes on the wing are at a premium this season for any player who aspires to earn some.
Joe should make the Thunder’s final roster though. He shot 41 percent from 3 on nearly 400 attempts last season, proving himself not only a capable movement shooter but arguably one of the best in the league. This skill set allows him to fit perfectly alongside any two of Gilgeous-Alexander, Giddey, and Micic as well as Holmgren. He will open the floor for all of them to attack the lane and make help defense decisions difficult for opponents.
Joe is owed just under $2 million for the 2023-24 season should Sam Presti decide to hold onto him, and there is a team option for the 2024-25 season for just over $2 million. The worst-case scenario for keeping him is you cut another young player probably at a similar level. The best-case scenario is you have one of the best movement shooters in the league on a steal of a contract. While these decisions are never easy, this one should be when it comes to a player like Joe. Keep him, and watch your offense flourish.