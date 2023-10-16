5 non-guaranteed players who could make final NBA rosters
Every NBA season new stars and role players emerge and make a name for themselves as they move from the fringes of the league to an established figure. Here are five non-guaranteed players who could make a final roster.
3. Rudy Gay and the Golden State Warriors
Rudy Gay is entering his 18th season in the NBA and the once reliable borderline 20-point-per-game scorer is, well, no longer that at the age of 37. Father time is undefeated, and Gay has suffered defeat at its hands. But no longer being a consistent 20 points-a-night player doesn’t mean Gay’s ability to help a team win is gone.
Gay is a career 35 percent 3-point shooter on nearly 3,500 attempts. Playing alongside the likes of Steph Curry, Chris Paul, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and others will likely lead to Gay getting the most open looks he’s ever had since maybe the beginning of his career in Memphis?
Veterans like Gay also tend to have more value for contending teams like the Warriors than young players do. Coaches of contending teams often prefer veterans because they usually, at the very least, do not make a lot of mistakes. They are unlikely to explode for an unexpected double-digit scoring night but also rarely waste or give away possessions. They follow schemes and overall orders better and thus, are more reliable in the playoffs.
Gay’s high-flying days are behind him, but his ability as a floor spacer and even a potential post scorer alongside his experience and leadership could lead to one of the best players to never make an All-Star team finally getting an NBA Finals ring.