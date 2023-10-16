5 non-guaranteed players who could make final NBA rosters
Every NBA season new stars and role players emerge and make a name for themselves as they move from the fringes of the league to an established figure. Here are five non-guaranteed players who could make a final roster.
2. Danny Green and the Philadelphia 76ers
Another veteran wing, but one who has won multiple championships, may have shot his way back onto the roster of the team that traded him away only one year ago. At the age of 36 and with some significant wear and tear on his body, Danny Green is not the prime 3-and-D option he was at the peak of his powers.
His hips have mobility akin to C-3PO in the 1977 Star Wars film A New Hope, and that’s being generous. His focus drifts as well, and without the athleticism to outrun his mistakes anymore these lapses have moved from concerning to guaranteed consequences.
But, he can still shoot the lights out, and he is reminding the entire Sixers roster, coaching staff, and front office of that fact in their pre-season games so far. He’s a 40 percent 3-point shooter on nearly 4,000 attempts and still shot 43 percent from 3 in 11 games last season. He is not good enough to start for the Sixers as he did for two seasons with the organization from 2020-2022 but still knows the team and organization well, and can fill in as needed on any given night.
The Sixers as a whole lack a ton of stability due to James Harden trying to force his way out for the third time in three years and Joel Embiid, serious or not, making the occasional comments about maybe wanting out has not helped things at all. In times like this, having a proven winner who won’t rock the boat like Green could prove very valuable.