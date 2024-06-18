5 prospects Lakers can trade up for in NBA Draft
The Los Angeles Lakers will select 17th overall in the 2024 NBA Draft after the New Orleans Pelicans' decision to defer their claim on LA's first-round pick to next summer. It's a golden opportunity for Rob Pelinka and the front office to add a cheap, team-controlled contributor as the new CBA begins to penalize heavy spenders. We all expect LeBron James to be back next season on a max contract and Los Angeles probably wants a third star. So, managing the finances and crushing the margins is a must.
To be frank, the Lakers have never been great at "crushing the margins" under Pelinka. He has his wins and losses as a GM (more of the latter than the former, unfortunately), but Los Angeles has typically focused on the headliners — LeBron, AD, D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves — without building up the supporting cast.
This summer is a chance to change that. It's never too late, and according to the latest rumblings from Yahoo's Jake Fischer, the Lakers could even look to trade up in the 2024 draft to acquire their desired prospect. That sort of aggression on the youth front is uncommon for the Lakers, and it's a positive sign.
Now, what can the Lakers give up in a trade? And who might be worth it? Here are a few names to keep on your radar.
5. Devin Carter, Providence
We know the Lakers are interested in Devin Carter, who the team recently hosted for a workout. The Providence guard won Big East Player of the Year this season, taking a massive leap on the offensive end while maintaining his stellar defensive reputation. Carter led the Friars in points, rebounds, assists, and steals. He was second in blocks. That sort of all-around contribution from a 6-foot-3 guard is uncommon, and it speaks to Carter's relentless work ethic and malleable skill set.
With rumors of a lottery promise, Carter might not slip to the Lakers at No. 17. If we are reading the tea leaves — a damn near impossible task this time of year — Carter might be the most likely trade-up candidate for Los Angeles. He addresses a position of need with D'Angelo Russell hitting free agency, and he fits the general profile we'd expect from a Lakers prospect. He's ready to help a winner.
The Lakers would essentially obtain their new go-to defensive stopper. Carter can blanket the point of attack and suffocate ball-handlers with the best of 'em. When he's not on the ball, Carter is always careening into passing lanes and using his magnetic 6-foot-9 wingspan to deter shots (and even pick up a few rotating blocks).
He's not a great 'point guard' in the traditional sense — Carter struggles to navigate pressure off the bounce — but he's the perfect combo guard for a team that employs LeBron James and Austin Reaves. Carter can bury deep 3s, beat closeouts with a quick first step, and finish prolifically off cuts to the rim.
If he is Los Angeles' target in a trade, it's hard to complain.
4. Zach Edey, Purdue
The 2024 draft is awfully unpredictable, so there are a lot of prospects with a realistic chance of either going in the top 10 or falling to the Lakers at No. 17. One such name is Zach Edey, the two-time reigning Naismith Player of the Year in college basketball. After putting together one of the most dominant college careers ever, Edey is set to take on the challenge of NBA competition next.
Few prospects have been more divisive in the discourse cycle. Edey was a frustrating player to watch, especially for opposing fans, at Purdue. He was simply too dominant for the college game, bludgeoning ill-fated defenders in the post and mounting a constant parade to the free throw line. He won't be able to play the same way at the next level, sucking up oxygen as a post-up scorer and slowing the game's pace to a snail's crawl.
That doesn't mean Edey's skill set won't translate to the next level, though. First and foremost, 7-foot-5 and 299 pounds translates. He won't be able to embarrass teams to the same degree in the NBA, but it's not like the league is full of defenders equipped to battle Edey blow-for-blow on the block. Also, while Edey won't just get a steady stream of post-ups in the NBA, his soft touch around the basket — not to mention his unblockable release point — will make him an easy target on rolls and cuts. He should be an extremely efficient finisher.
Put Edey next to LeBron, Reaves, and maybe a third star on the perimeter, and he will set thundering screens, feast on simple finishes, and anchor the defense with his comical 7-foot-11 wingspan. Edey's endurance improved dramatically as a senior, as did his mobility. He's not going to switch screens or anything, but there's reason to believe Edey can handle drop coverage at the next level. He's big enough to get beat at the point of attack and still recover.
3. Jared McCain, Duke
Jared McCain has a chance to tumble if teams are concerned about his limited size and athleticism. There's a limited market for 6-foot-3 guards who struggle to turn the corner and lack elite length on the defensive end. All that said, McCain is a tremendous basketball player — whip-smart, with an elite 3-point stroke and enough craft to offset those aforementioned athletic concerns.
If the Lakers want McCain and hear that he's coming off the board early, it wouldn't be crazy to trade up and grab arguably the best possible D'Angelo Russell replacement on the board. Few prospects fit Los Angeles' needs more cleanly. There's a case for prioritizing size and defensive versatility, and Los Angeles has been tied to veteran guards in free agency (Chris Paul, Kyle Lowry). McCain is going to grow into a decade-long contributor, though, and the Lakers shouldn't be afraid to bet on a teenager who is ready to contribute on day one.
McCain's 3-point shooting would immediately boost the Lakers' offense. He probably gets to learn from J.J. Redick, which is a nice boost. McCain is a deadeye pull-up shooter, but he's also comfortable moving off screens and bombing away off the catch. While he's not explosive with his first step, McCain is excellent at shifting gears and using his strength to create driving angles and carve out shots from intermediate range. He was extremely efficient around the rim at Duke despite being a small, below-the-rim guard.
He guards his position well, too. McCain has real upside tied to his feel, shooting, and craft, so the Lakers are getting the best of both worlds. He can help straight away and he can grow into their point guard of the future. Both are feasible outcomes. This would be good business for LA, assuming the trade-up price is within reason.
2. Rob Dillingham, Kentucky
There is mounting buzz about Rob Dillingham slipping down draft boards. It's not difficult to understand why that might happen. He's 6-foot-1 without shoes, listed at 164 pounds after the Combine with a 6-foot-3 wingspan. Dillingham will immediately become one of the smallest guards in a league that is increasingly prioritizing the intersection of size and skill.
Smart offenses will spam screen actions until Dillingham gets switched onto the ball-handler, then attack. That is a concern the Lakers (or any team) will have to deal with. Dilly fights hard as hell defensively, but all that effort amounts to inconsistent results at best. At the next level, he will simply be too small for certain matchups.
That said, Dillingham oozes star power — a rare quality for this draft. He came off the bench at Kentucky, but the Wildcats leaned on Dillingham for late-game heroics more than once. He's a gifted creator who keeps the ball on a string, jerking defenders out of their shoes with crisp crossovers and deadly gear shifts. Dillingham is also one of, if not the best shooter in the draft. He's comfortable with deep pull-ups and contested, off-balance 3s. He shot 44.4 percent from long range at Kentucky despite a challenging shot diet.
Dillingham's adaptable skill set, brave playmaking, and penchant for microwave bucket-getting should all appeal to a Lakers team in need of that extra bit of juice offensively. Los Angeles can hide Dillingham reasonably well with AD patrolling the paint, not to mention the chance to add more plus defenders in free agency or trades.
Based on sheer talent, Dillingham shouldn't fall too far. If he's still hanging around outside the top 10, however, don't be shocked if the Lakers make a move.
1. Nikola Topic, Red Star (Serbia)
Nikola Topic is the No. 2 prospect here at FanSided, but injury concerns could cause him to slide within striking distance for the Lakers. Topic has a partially torn ACL that has not yet been examined by American doctors. There's a chance he could miss some or all of his rookie season, which obviously complicates his outlook on draft night.
If the Lakers take the long view, however, this is a golden opportunity. Topic has legitimate star initiator upside, which is perhaps the most prized attribute a prospect can possess. He creates advantages with his handle and athleticism. The 19-year-old Serbian, who spent a few games with Euroleague club Red Star after a promotion from Mega Basket (Serbia's best NBA talent pipeline), is a prolific rim pressure guard. He accelerates on a dime, with a knack for mixing speeds and putting defenders in a blender.
Los Angeles already has a couple reliable playmakers in LeBron and Reaves, but Topic is a true point guard – the sort of setup man who can relieve pressure from an aging James and add a new dynamic to the Lakers' offensive attack. Topic needs to improve his 3-point numbers and become more dynamic as a pull-up threat, but 6-foot-7 point guards with his speed, creativity, and finishing touch are a valuable commodity.
Topic's wingspan measured at 6-foot-6 in the Combine — negative wingspan guards are never ideal — but he still has excellent positional size for a guard. Topic is not going to defend opposing ball-handlers, but Los Angeles can bank on Topic's offense overcoming any concerns on the defensive end of the floor.
He would be the best value pick by far, even if the Lakers need a wait a little bit.