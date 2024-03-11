5 QBs New England Patriots should pivot to after losing out on Baker Mayfield
The New England Patriots need a new quarterback, and options are continuing to dwindle. Here's a look at the top quarterbacks available for New England after quarterback Baker Mayfield signed a contract extension with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
By Kinnu Singh
The greatest dynasty in NFL history ended with a whimper. In 2024, the New England Patriots will begin rebuilding the organization from the crumbled ruins in Foxborough.
The pillars that held up the New England dynasty for two decades are nearly all gone. Quarterback Tom Brady left the team after the 2019 NFL season. Ernie Adams, one of the league's brightest football minds, retired shortly after. In February, head coach Bill Belichick and the Patriots mutually agreed to part ways after 24 seasons and six Super Bowl championships.
First-time head coach Jerod Mayo and de facto general manager Eliot Wolf have a lot of work to do. Although the Patriots' roster has plenty of deficiencies, the most glaring need is at the quarterback position. The Patriots traded quarterback Mac Jones, the No. 15 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a sixth-round draft pick on Sunday.
New England has just two quarterbacks on their roster: Bailey Zappe, a 2022 fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, and Nathan Rourke, a waiver wire acquisition in December. That's not much to work with, even for Patriots offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, who helped get five quarterbacks ready to play for the Cleveland Browns in 2023.
Free agency quarterback options for the New England Patriots
The Patriots will likely select either LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels or UNC quarterback Drake Maye with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Still, it would be wise of them to show patience with the rookie by starting the season with a veteran quarterback from free agency.
Sitting a quarterback during his rookie year used to be common practice, and it has often proven to be the best way to develop a young quarterback. Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and Patrick Mahomes are just three of many quarterbacks who were forced to sit on the bench and learn during their rookie seasons. Throwing a rookie quarterback into the fray with New England's talent-deficient roster could cause irreparable damage to his development.
The Patriots will begin the new league year with approximately $82 million in salary cap space, second-most in the league. That doesn't mean that acquiring free-agent talent will be easy, however. Once upon a time, the best free agents would line up at the doorstep of Gillette Stadium, hoping for a chance to play with Brady, be coached by Belichick, and win a Super Bowl championship. Things are different now. New England finished the 2023 NFL season with a 4-13 record and their prospects for 2024 don't offer much hope. Many of the top free agents won't be particularly interested in joining a rebuilding franchise.
The 2024 NFL free agency period begins on Wednesday, March 13. Teams can begin negotiating with unrestricted free agents during the two-day negotiating period on Monday. The Patriots reportedly had plans of making a pitch for quarterback Baker Mayfield, but the 29-year-old quarterback signed a three-year, $100 million contract extension with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is expected to be the most coveted quarterback in this year's free agency class, but he may also be off the market before the legal tampering period.
With the competitive market for the league's top quarterbacks beginning to slim, here's a look at the Patriots' best options in free agency.
5. Russell Wilson
Previous team: Denver Broncos
Age: 35
2023 Stats: 15 games, 66.4 comp. pct, 3,070 yards, 26 touchdowns, eight interceptions
Russell Wilson is no longer the quarterback he was when he nearly took down Bill Belichick and Tom Brady in Super Bowl XLIX. With his physical tools beginning to deteriorate, he has struggled to operate within the structure of the game. He averaged just 5.72 net yards per attempt, according to Pro Football Reference, the lowest mark of his career.
The statistic reflects Wilson's tendency to hold onto the ball for too long. During the 2022 NFL season, Wilson took a career-high 55 sacks in 15 games. He followed up that performance with 45 sacks through 15 games in 2023.
If he struggled to produce with wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton, it's tough to imagine him finding much success in New England. It's doubtful that Wilson and New England would have any interest in each other, so this is an unlikely signing.
The only thing that makes Wilson an enticing option is that he can sign for a minimal contract, as he's guaranteed $39 million from the Broncos in 2024. He could very likely be the best value option available.
Probability: ■□□□□□□□□□ 10%
Grade: ■■■□□□□□□□ 30%