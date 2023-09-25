5 reasons you should watch EuroLeague
The 2023-24 EuroLeague season is almost upon us and if you’re an NBA fan, you should absolutely tune in to the action. Here are five reasons why you should start watching your favorite game on the old continent.
Why you should watch EuroLeague: 1. Every game matters
The NBA regular season does not mean what it used to. That’s not a slight, it’s the nature of the league. Medicine has advanced and made it clear that strategic rest can increase a team's odds for a championship much more so than home court throughout the playoffs, especially as the rise in three-point shooting has helped offset home-court advantage. But this does make some regular-season games tough to watch. EuroLeague does not have this problem. The league’s slogan is every game matters.
This is mainly driven by their being fewer teams and the league’s format which has fewer games. There are only 18 teams, and each team plays each other twice. That means there are only 34 games played by each team to decide who makes the playoffs outright and who makes the play-in tournament. Coasting for an away game against an inferior opponent early in the season could easily come back to bite you down the road.
As we’ve discussed, EuroLeague has less star power than the NBA. That means the teams are much closer in terms of overall talent. You could argue ten or eleven teams could make the EuroLeague Final Four this season. To get there, you’ve got to make every game count from October onward. That’s certainly what we’ll see for the 2023-24 season. We hope you’ll be watching.