5 viral tweets that prove how ridiculously cold it was for Chiefs-Dolphins
The Chiefs Tundra at Arrowhead Stadium took no prisoners.
The Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins played a playoff game in sub-zero temperatures at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday and the images did not disappoint.
A Chiefs stadium worker shared a video of a water bottle fresh out of the refrigerator freezing in a matter of seconds that blew our minds even before the game kicked off.
Then Patrick Mahomes had his helmet shatter like ice after a tackle.
As the night wore on, there were even more tweets that painted a picture of how tough the conditions were for fans, players and coaches.
Viral tweets show frigid conditions during Chiefs-Dolphins
We'll start with the best of the bunch because if you see one thing, it should be the glorious icicles that overtook Andy Reid's iconic mustache.
That's not an image anyone will forget any time soon.
Reid wasn't the only person with facial hair experiencing the freeze. A Chiefs fan posted a selfie from the stands showing their own arrangement of mustachicles.
Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniels didn't look like he was coping with the weather all too well.
Taylor Swift didn't shy away from the cold conditions though. She turned up to the game in an incredible Travis Kelce jacket and then created an image worthy of an album cover as she peered through the frosted windows of the Chiefs' family suite.
Speaking of frosted windows, Ross Tucker was on the radio call for the game and thanked his lucky stars that the radio booth at Arrowhead doesn't have open windows....
...until he realized that the closed windows were made opaque by the frost.
Dealing with frosted windows had to be more pleasant than what this Dolphins fans chose to experience. While Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniels could barely talk for a halftime interview because of the chill, this guy went shirtless.
Someone better make sure that guy has all his digits safe from frostbite by the time the final whistle blows.
Look what the cold did to this guy's beer?
Beer smoothie anyone?