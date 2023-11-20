A complete breakdown of NY Jets' frustration after week 11 loss
The New York Jets completely melted down in a week 11 loss to the Buffalo Bills and frustrations were boiling over on defense.
By Jack Posey
The New York Jets have been frustrating to watch all year after Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles in week 1. With Rodgers saying he is going to be returning to practice in December, making an impossible recovery, things seem to be getting better for the Jets. But in week 11, the Jets lost by their biggest margin this year.
The offense was bad, only putting up six points, with head coach Robert Salah eventually pivoting from Zach Wilson to Tim Boyle. The usually strong defense let up a season-high 32 points to a Bills team that had lost two previous games. The league leader in interceptions, Josh Allen, was able to operate with precision tossing three touchdowns with 275 yards.
During and after the game, evidence surfaced of some serious cracks in the Jets' chemistry.
After the game, a video surfaced on Twitter of defensive lineman Quinnen Williams yelling at his fellow lineman. Williams could’ve been trying to hype up his teammates for when they go back into the game to play better. However, it did not look this way. The video looks as if Williams is talking down to his teammates, while they look on dumbfounded. It appears he is yelling at the other players to be better.
In addition to this video, after the game Sauce Gardener would post on his personal Twitter account, “Y’all must not know defense if y’all think I’m just allowing an 81-yard TD on that play.” He would go on to say that everyone needs to play better, but this tweet can be read as a shot to his teammates, saying the touchdown wasn't his fault. The tweet has since been deleted.
Robert Salah should be concerned about how emotions in his locker room seem to be boiling over amid this losing skid. Salah needs to figure out a way to bring everyone back together and spark morale so that when Aaron Rodgers returns, they will be ready to make a playoff push.